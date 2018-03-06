Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Le'Veon Bell saga, 'God's Plan', end of Pitt's season?

Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell watches from the sideline near the end of the AFC championship game against the Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

Another day, another twist in the Le'Veon Bell franchise tag saga.

It appears that Bell is getting the franchise tag from the Steelers. It also appears he won't be signing it any time soon

Super. So this drama will only last, what, five more months? Cool. We won't drive ourselves bonkers by then or anything.

I'm on record as saying that the Steelers should tag Bell. If they sign him long term, I'd be alright with that too. But Bell is simply making that prospect impossible. I wrote about why for today's daily column .

"First Call" takes a look at how Steelers fans are reacting to Le'Veon Bell apparently bringing God into the equation.

It appears to be less than well received.

Also in "First Call" today — dirty NBA dunks and trips. Plus, puppies driving cars. No. I'll never pretend to be above that.

Bell's melodrama was a big topic of conversation in our daily podcast . You'll also hear discussion about the Penguins' crazy win against the Flames and Pitt's likely one-and-done appearance in the ACC tournament.

The Penguins' Justin Schultz score the game-winning goal in overtime against the Flames on Monday. (AP)

Is Kevin Stallings even going to take the team flight back? Or is he simply hopping on a jet out of LaGuardia to somewhere warm to start a vacation before his job hunt begins?

Pitt's woes are also kicked around in our daily sports calendar , along with a look at the suddenly homer-happy Pirates in Bradenton.

Lots of good hockey games are on the agenda in both the NHL and the local high school ranks.

And do you really love Marc Andre Fleury? REALLY? Well his team is playing just a few hours away if you want to take a trip to see his Vegas Golden Knight in action.

