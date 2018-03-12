First call: Pittsburgh's NCAA Tournament win; NHL's horrible explanations; goalie goal!

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today we give you a goalie goal, happy Hurleys, and maybe a Bro of Romo in the broadcast booth.

Brotherly Love

Check out our podcast if you missed it today. We go in depth about some of the great draws to the Pittsburgh region of the NCAA tournament.

I think it's clear that PPG Paints Arena got the best pod of teams and individual star players.

Adding to the interest is that both Dan Hurley of Rhode Island and Tim Cluess of Iona will be here, as well. Their names have come up within fan and media circles as potential targets for athletic director Heather Lyke to contact regarding the open Pitt head coaching job.

Hurley's older brother, Bobby, was on the bubble as to whether or not he was going to get in. His Arizona State crew was one of the last four teams into the bracket. They get Syracuse in a play-in game Wednesday night.

Here's Dan's reaction .

Bobby's was even better .

Help us, Al Riveron! You're our only hope

Bad job, NHL.com!

A high bar has been set when it comes to screwing over our city with instant replay. And it was the NFL's Al Riveron who set that bar with his comically awkward and contradictory explanation of the Jesse James ruling against the Patriots.

I've always thought ole' Al kinda sounded like E.T.'s Speak-&-Spell after a two martini lunch.

But for the explanation of last night's overturned Patric Hornqvist goal in the Penguins' "exciting game" against Dallas (that's for you, AL), NHL.com has no Riveron. It just has video of the play with the play-by-play team trying to explain it. Then there's a graphic of the rule itself.

In the case of Jesse James, if I didn't laugh I may have cried. And it was Al Riveron who made me laugh.

We need a hockey Al Riveron.

Goalie goal!

Hartford hasn't seen hockey shame like this since the Whalers traded Ron Francs and Ulf Samuelsson to Pittsburgh.

The Wolfpack allowed a goalie goal to Alex Nedeljkovic of the Charlotte Checkers.

The fact that we can now claim to have seen a goalie lead a handshake line makes me a happier person.

Romo 2.0?

If Fox is giving up on luring Tony Romo into the broadcast booth, maybe they'll just look to reboot the success they had by hiring Tony Romo — sort of.

The Sporting News is reporting that the network may turn to current Dallas tight end — and renowned "Bro" of Romo — Jason Witten as the Thursday night analyst .

I wish stuff like this happened to the Cowboys in the mid 90's. Maybe if that was the case Larry Brown would've been hired onto the Super Bow XXXl broadcast instead of intercepting Neil O'Donnell.

How many Tony Romos do we need in the broadcast booth?

Detroit DeMarco

One free agent running back name that Steelers fans have mentioned — if the team parts ways with Le'Veon Bell — is DeMarco Murray.

"Yinz know, like one of 'em backs by committee like 'dey gotz in New England and Philly n'at."

Well if they want to talk to him, they better hurry. Because Murray is apparently already talking to Detroit, according to NFL.com .

Where will DeMarco Murray land?

Maatta > Matta

Pittsburgh will likely still be a one Maatta town. Thad Matta looks like he will be Georgia bound.

Many wanted him to replace Kevin Stallings as Pitt's coach.

Here are some very in depth details of his buyout at Cleveland.com.

O.J.'s 'Lost Confession'

If you missed O.J. Simpson's "Lost Confession" on Fox, The Washington Post has some "highlights."

Avery Williamson is going to cost HOW MUCH?!

You know how I keep saying the Steelers won't be able to rebuild the defense simply by letting Le'Veon Bell walk?

Look at how much Avery Williamson is expected to make. He's just the best of a mediocre lot at inside linebacker. Now he's projected to make more than Dont'a Hightower got last year?!