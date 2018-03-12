What to watch: NFL free agency ramps up; Penguins rivals try to catch up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The calendar says Monday. That means we have to go back to work. So do you. Here's what's going on the sports world today to distract you.

NFL free agency

The legal tampering period begins today. That means teams can start negotiations with soon-to-be free agent players. They can officially sign on Wednesday.

Some New York fans are fired up after a ProFootballTalk.com story suggesting the Jets should reach out to Drew Brees.

Oh, it's always nice to start Monday with a laugh, isn't it?

Drew Brees with the Jets? Get real. (AP)

On the Steelers front, keep an eye on Tennessee's Avery Williamson. He seems to be the most likely target at inside linebacker on the free agent market.

Plus, track Mike Mitchell's movements. It'll be interesting to see how quickly the Steelers safety is cut and potentially re-signed. Or he may get inked by another team.

Should that happen, here's a list of other potential free agents at the safety position the Steelers may call.

Based on ability and potential cap hit, Tre Boston is my guy from this list.

Teams chasing Penguins in action

After this weekend's split against Dallas and Toronto, the Penguins are off until a Wednesday date against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

But the other two teams atop the Metropolitan Division are in action.

I'm sure Marc-Andre Fleury is thrilled to be back in the glorious city of Philadelphia. Vegas plays the Flyers at 7 p.m.

Marc-Andre Fleury makes his first trip to Philadelphia in something other than a Penguins jersey. (AP)

Meanwhile, the Capitals welcome Winnipeg at 7 p.m. The Jets currently have 91 points and are second in the Central.

Entering play on Monday, the top of the Metro Division standings look like this:

Penguins — 84 points

Capitals — 83 points

Flyers — 81 points

Pirates vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

The Pirates have a spring training game in Bradenton at 1:05 against Baltimore.

Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to start, so who knows what to expect there?

After some impressive — if at times erratic — innings in his previous outings, Glasnow's compass lost true north in his most recent start.

On Wednesday, the Bucs lost to Toronto, 13-4. Glasnow gave up seven runs, six hits, and three walks in 2 ⅔ innings.

So, you know, midseason form.

Which Tyler Glasnow will show up today? (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)

My guess is this time he throws three perfect innings and strikes out all nine he faces.

Other pitchers slated to throw today are Kevin Siegrist and Josh Smoker. Jerry DiPaola wrote about them over the weekend.

As for yesterday, the Pirates shut out Toronto , 5-0. Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco homered along the way.

Before the madness starts ...

Houston hosts San Antonio at 8 p.m. on ESPN. After their 17-game winning streak ended Friday against Toronto, the Rockets beat Dallas on Sunday.

James Harden has a sore knee. He didn't play last night. Yet, I'm pretty sure he still had at least 25 points in street clothes.

Houston has 52 wins atop the Western Conference. The Spurs are barely in the playoff bracket as of now. They are sitting in 7th place in the west.

High schools

For a full look at the High School sports scene, click here for our coverage from the Trib High School Sports Network team.