Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

What to watch: West Virginia play 1st-round game, Capitals look to extend lead over Penguins

Tim Benz | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
West Virginia's Jevon Carter drives toward the basket during the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas Jayhawks at Sprint Center on March 10, 2018.
West Virginia's Jevon Carter drives toward the basket during the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas Jayhawks at Sprint Center on March 10, 2018.
New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) watches a replay on a video screen overhanging the ice as Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43), John Carlson (74) and teammates celebrate after Carlson scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders in New York, Thursday, March 15, 2018. The Capitals defeated the Islanders 7-3.
New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) watches a replay on a video screen overhanging the ice as Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43), John Carlson (74) and teammates celebrate after Carlson scored during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders in New York, Thursday, March 15, 2018. The Capitals defeated the Islanders 7-3.

Updated 10 hours ago

So the Penguins are off until Tuesday. But that doesn't mean we can't talk hockey in "What to Watch."

Capitals look to extend lead

Washington can extend a Metropolitan Division lead on the idle Penguins. The Capitals host the cellar-dwelling Islanders.

This is the back half of a home and home. The Caps thumped New York, 7-3, on Thursday. There were six goal-scorers for Washington, and none of them was named Alex Ovechkin.

Yikes.

T.J. Oshie had two.

Also, Nashville at Colorado will be a good one. That's at 9 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Mercyhurst, Atlantic Hockey semifinals

Robert Morris is up in Rochester, N.Y., this afternoon. It's the Atlantic Hockey championship semifinals. RMU faces off at 4:30 p.m. against Mercyhurst. The nightcap is Air Force vs. Canisius.

The winning teams battle on Saturday night for the conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA tournament.

This is the fifth straight trip to "Roch-Vegas" for the Colonials. They have made the final game three times, winning it once in 2014.

Robert Morris split the season series with the Lakers, 2-2. You can hear the game here . I'm calling it with Mike Prisuta.

Here's my interview with coach Derek Schooley from the podcast page.

The Madness continues

West Virginia plays its first-round NCAA Tournament game against Murray State. Tip off is at 4 p.m. in San Diego.

WVU got hosed. They shouldn't have been anything lower than the last No. 3 seed. And the Racers are a dangerous No. 12 seed. This will be rough for Bob Huggins' bunch, but they'll pull out a win.

Former Pitt coach Jamie Dixon leads TCU into its first NCAA Tournament game since 1998. The Horned Frogs are in Detroit against Syracuse, also commonly referred to as "The Harvard of Onondaga County."

TCU coach Jamie Dixon


Although Orange graduates — such as yours truly ­­— tend to refer to Harvard as "The Syracuse of New England."

I mean, seriously. Know your place. Am I right?

Joking aside, Dixon had a lot of success against Syracuse in the Big East and the ACC. We'll see if that continues tonight at 9:40.

The other two No. 1 seeds are in action, as well. Xavier is at 7:20 against Texas Southern. Virginia is a 9:20 tip vs. UMBC.

Jameson Taillon on the bump

Jameson Taillon pitches today for the Pirates against the Braves. That starts at 1:05 p.m..

On Thursday, the Yankees beat the Pirates, 9-5. Joe Musgrove and Brett McKinney each gave up two earned runs. But Musgrove struck out five in 2 2⁄3 innings. Felipe Rivero was terrible. He walked three and gave up four runs in 1⁄3 of an inning. They weren't earned though because Colin Moran made an error.

Jerry DiPaola wraps it up for us .

James Taillon (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)

High schools

For a full look at the high school sports scene, click here for our coverage from the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me