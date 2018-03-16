What to watch: West Virginia play 1st-round game, Capitals look to extend lead over Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So the Penguins are off until Tuesday. But that doesn't mean we can't talk hockey in "What to Watch."

Capitals look to extend lead

Washington can extend a Metropolitan Division lead on the idle Penguins. The Capitals host the cellar-dwelling Islanders.

This is the back half of a home and home. The Caps thumped New York, 7-3, on Thursday. There were six goal-scorers for Washington, and none of them was named Alex Ovechkin.

Yikes.

T.J. Oshie had two.

Also, Nashville at Colorado will be a good one. That's at 9 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Mercyhurst, Atlantic Hockey semifinals

Robert Morris is up in Rochester, N.Y., this afternoon. It's the Atlantic Hockey championship semifinals. RMU faces off at 4:30 p.m. against Mercyhurst. The nightcap is Air Force vs. Canisius.

The winning teams battle on Saturday night for the conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA tournament.

This is the fifth straight trip to "Roch-Vegas" for the Colonials. They have made the final game three times, winning it once in 2014.

Robert Morris split the season series with the Lakers, 2-2. You can hear the game here . I'm calling it with Mike Prisuta.

Here's my interview with coach Derek Schooley from the podcast page.

The Madness continues

West Virginia plays its first-round NCAA Tournament game against Murray State. Tip off is at 4 p.m. in San Diego.

WVU got hosed. They shouldn't have been anything lower than the last No. 3 seed. And the Racers are a dangerous No. 12 seed. This will be rough for Bob Huggins' bunch, but they'll pull out a win.

Former Pitt coach Jamie Dixon leads TCU into its first NCAA Tournament game since 1998. The Horned Frogs are in Detroit against Syracuse, also commonly referred to as "The Harvard of Onondaga County."

TCU coach Jamie Dixon

Although Orange graduates — such as yours truly ­­— tend to refer to Harvard as "The Syracuse of New England."

I mean, seriously. Know your place. Am I right?

Joking aside, Dixon had a lot of success against Syracuse in the Big East and the ACC. We'll see if that continues tonight at 9:40.

The other two No. 1 seeds are in action, as well. Xavier is at 7:20 against Texas Southern. Virginia is a 9:20 tip vs. UMBC.

Jameson Taillon on the bump

Jameson Taillon pitches today for the Pirates against the Braves. That starts at 1:05 p.m..

On Thursday, the Yankees beat the Pirates, 9-5. Joe Musgrove and Brett McKinney each gave up two earned runs. But Musgrove struck out five in 2 2⁄3 innings. Felipe Rivero was terrible. He walked three and gave up four runs in 1⁄3 of an inning. They weren't earned though because Colin Moran made an error.

Jerry DiPaola wraps it up for us .

James Taillon (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)

High schools

