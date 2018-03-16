First call: Mike Sullivan praises Penguins; Sean Miller, Arizona get the boot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today in "First Call," we see what Mike Sullivan had to say about the Penguins' gutsy win in Montreal, Buffalo's upset over Arizona and the boss in Cleveland.

Yeah, but what would Susan Sarandon say?

Mike Sullivan had some good things to say about the Penguins victory in Montreal. But let's face it, he wasn't in Thelma and Louise. So what does he know?

Mike Sullivan (AP)

The kid's a leader

Did this kid have a Captain's "C" on his onesie when he was a baby?

Listen to this leader of men! He's Mike Eruzione dipped in Jimmy Chitwood rolled in Mike Winchell.

They aren't that discriminating in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bulls upset Sean Miller and Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.

It would've looked just like this if the Bills had upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII.

Bills? Bulls? Doesn't matter. A Buffalo win means tables are getting broken quick and in a hurry pic.twitter.com/l528oSXQfY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 16, 2018

Oh, and speaking of that Buffalo upset of Arizona...Oh, come on! Play fair!

Sean Miller greeting his players on the flight home tonight pic.twitter.com/hU35w3qMVr — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) March 16, 2018

Why do the Cavs even have a coach?

Something tells me that if we had cameras in the Steelers offensive meeting room, this is what conversations between Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley would've looked like.

LeBron and Lue pic.twitter.com/gh3W3tmYVO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2018

PPG schedule for Saturday

Now that all the NCAA Tournament Thursday games are done, we can give you the tip times for Saturday at PPG Paints Arena .