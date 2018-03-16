Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Mike Sullivan praises Penguins; Sean Miller, Arizona get the boot

Tim Benz | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi (37) is scored on by Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) as Mike Reilly (28) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Montreal.
Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi (37) is scored on by Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) as Mike Reilly (28) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Montreal.
Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats reacts in the first half against the Buffalo Bulls during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 15, 2018 in Boise, Idaho.
Getty Images
Head coach Sean Miller of the Arizona Wildcats reacts in the first half against the Buffalo Bulls during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 15, 2018 in Boise, Idaho.

Updated 10 hours ago

Today in "First Call," we see what Mike Sullivan had to say about the Penguins' gutsy win in Montreal, Buffalo's upset over Arizona and the boss in Cleveland.

Yeah, but what would Susan Sarandon say?

Mike Sullivan had some good things to say about the Penguins victory in Montreal. But let's face it, he wasn't in Thelma and Louise. So what does he know?

Mike Sullivan (AP)

The kid's a leader

Did this kid have a Captain's "C" on his onesie when he was a baby?

Listen to this leader of men! He's Mike Eruzione dipped in Jimmy Chitwood rolled in Mike Winchell.

They aren't that discriminating in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bulls upset Sean Miller and Arizona in the NCAA Tournament.

It would've looked just like this if the Bills had upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII.

Oh, and speaking of that Buffalo upset of Arizona...Oh, come on! Play fair!

Why do the Cavs even have a coach?

Something tells me that if we had cameras in the Steelers offensive meeting room, this is what conversations between Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley would've looked like.

PPG schedule for Saturday

Now that all the NCAA Tournament Thursday games are done, we can give you the tip times for Saturday at PPG Paints Arena .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me