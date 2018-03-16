Breakfast with Benz: Pitt coaching options on display in Pittsburgh; Penguins rebound; Robert Morris hockey seeks title

If you didn't like that opening game of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena between Rhode Island and Oklahoma, you must not like fun. It certainly lived up to the billing, as did Duke and Villanova thereafter.

Now, I'm convinced more than ever that if Rhode Island should lose to Duke Saturday, Heather Lyke shouldn't let coach Dan Hurley get on the plane home. Just give him a ride to his new office at Petersen Events Center.

But if Pitt can't woo him to Oakland, two other candidates at the Pittsburgh region make sense. I wrote about them here for our daily column .

The Penguins-Canadiens game was entertaining, too. You can get more reaction to the Penguins' 5-3 win in "First Call."

Mike Sullivan's team is off until Tuesday, so we focus on the rest of the NHL, Robert Morris Hockey, and the Friday games of the NCAA tournament in "What to watch."

Speaking of RMU hockey, they are making a fifth straight appearance at the Atlantic Hockey championship weekend in Rochester, N.Y. I'm up here with them. I'll be on the call of their semifinal game against Mercyhurst Friday afternoon. You can hear my conversation with head coach Derek Schooley in our daily podcast .

Comedian Craig Shoemaker calls in as well. He's at the Improv this weekend .