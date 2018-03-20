Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

What to watch: Penguins' Matt Murray could return; where will Dan Hurley land?

Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley reacts during a second-round NCAA Tournament game against Duke Blue Devils on March 17, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Getty Images
Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley reacts during a second-round NCAA Tournament game against Duke Blue Devils on March 17, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.

Here are some things to keep an eye on in the Pittsburgh sports world today.


Penguins at Islanders, 7 p.m.

The Penguins play the Islanders tonight. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. in Brooklyn on AT&T Sports Net.

Some notes:

• Matt Murray was back to full practice. He may start tonight or Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena against Montreal.

• Casey DeSmith will be the back up. Tristan Jarry was sent to the AHL.

Bryan Rust is practicing on Sidney Crosby's line.

•Carter Rowney will be out for a while with an upper body injury.

I talk at length about the goaltending in today's podcast .

Dan Hurley: Storrs is a lovely place to live.

Blah!

Yes, the dream appears to be dying for Pitt basketball fans. Rhode Island basketball coach Dan Hurley — a prospect to replace Kevin Stallings in Oakland — is meeting with his athletic director, Thorr Bjorn, today.

According to ESPN's Jeff Goodman , if Hurley leaves the Rams, he likely will take the UConn job opening.

Remember, TSN's Mike Decourcy told us last week that the Pitt job was actually a better gig than the Connecticut position.

Then again, he said that before just about every Pitt player decided they wanted out.

In the podcast today , we also get into great detail about who should be Pitt's leading candidates now that Hurley appears to be off the table.

By the way, Thorr Bjorn sounds like a very intimidating name for an AD. Can Hurley really say "no" to a guy named Thorr Bjorn?

What sport did Thorr Bjorn play anyway? Was he a lightning bolt thrower? Or a boulder crusher?

Penn State vs. Marquette, NIT quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

The Nittany Lions have an NIT quarterfinal game tonight at Marquette. It's on ESPN at 7 p.m.

Penn State already has beaten Temple and Notre Dame. Josh Reaves had 18 points against the Irish and 19 points against the Owls.

Tony Carter responded from an ugly 1-for-12 night in Round 1. He had just two points that game but then totaled 24 against Notre Dame.

Marquette won a real shootout in Round 2, outgunning Oregon, 101-92.

Pirates at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

The Pirates play the Red Sox at 1:05 in Fort Myers. Joe Musgrove will start against David Price

How about the Pirates game yesterday, though?! The Bucs beat the Twins 11-8 in a game that featured 27 hits and five home runs. Josh Bell, Jose Osuna, and Chris Bostick all homered.

The Pirates have hit 38 homers. That leads the Grapefruit League, and it's the most any Pittsburgh team has hit in Spring Training since 2009.

Now, these are Spring Training numbers against lesser pitching competition and in typically hitter friendly conditions.

But, hey, it's the Pirates. And after a meager 151 long balls last year — only San Francisco had a lower total — any cause for optimism, right?

On negative side, Nick Kingham got knocked around. He yielded eight hits and six runs in 3 ⅔ innings.

High schools

Keep up with the PIAA basketball action and more high school sports with coverage from our TribLIVE High School Sports Network .

