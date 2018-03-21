What to watch: Penguins look to rebound from ugly loss; Pitt coaching decision?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's time to turn the calendar to Wednesday in "What to Watch." That's good. Because Tuesday was pretty awful for the local hockey club.

Penguins vs. Canadiens, 7 p.m.

sThe Penguins host Montreal tonight at 7 on AT&T Sports Net. It's their fourth straight game against a nonplayoff team.

The other three were on the road and Pittsburgh went 1-1-1. The only victory happened to be against Montreal. Three out-of six points just isn't good enough for a Cup contender against the likes of the Canadiens, Rangers, and Islanders.

Last night in Brooklyn was just bad . It was Matt Murray's first start in goal in nine games since getting concussed in practice, and the Penguins hung him out to dry.

They allowed 40 shots on goal, many of them high-quality chances. The Islanders hit multiple posts along the way as well, or else the score could've been worse.

They even gave up a glorious scoring chance to New York in the opening seconds of the game. Way to ease the goalie back into action, boys.

The Penguins ended up losing 4-1. After the game Mike Sullivan was critical of the team's defense and the fact that they were whistled for five penalties.

He was right. On both fronts.

Oh, and Islanders goalie Christopher Gibson was really good, too.

Washington won last night. So did Columbus. Philadelphia lost in overtime at Detroit.

That means the Penguins and Blue Jackets are tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division with 87 points, four behind the division-leading Capitals. Philly is only one point behind those two teams in third place.

The Penguins need a win tonight.

Pitt basketball coaching search

According to CBS' John Rothstein, Pitt has offered Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley $3 million per year to replace Kevin Stallings as the head of the men's basketball program.

Pitt has offered Dan Hurley a multi-year deal in excess of $3 million dollars annually to be its next head basketball coach, per multiple sources. UConn and URI still in play. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 20, 2018

That's reportedly more than what either UConn or Rhode Island are offering for his service. In fact, USA Today reports only Mike Krzyzewski and Tony Bennett make that much in the ACC. But Hurley may still stay at Rhode Island or go to Storrs, Conn.

Why?

Well, would you take a job coaching a roster that doesn't exist? In the ACC? Mark Madden wrote about how bad of a job Pitt has become.

Hurley could make his decision known Tuesday.

Pitt football pro day

The Panthers have their pro day this morning on the Southside. Eleven players are participating.

Potential draftees include Brian O'Neill, Quadree Henderson, Avonte Maddox, Jester Weah, and Jordan Whitehead.

Take a look at how DraftWire ranks some of the Pitt players.

Pirates vs. Twins, 6:05 p.m.

The Pirates have a night game vs. the Twins at 6:05. Trevor Williams starts.

Boston bombed the Pirates, 12-6, yesterday. Bligh Madris, Jordan Luplow, and Ke'Bryan Hayes all homered. But Joe Musgrove got smoked allowing six earned runs and eight hits in four innings pitched.

Here's Jerry DiPaola on the notion of the Pirates coming north with 13 pitchers.

High schools

For a full look at the high school sports scene, click here for coverage from the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.