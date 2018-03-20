First call: Steelers reportedly get their safety; Gerrit Cole smitten with Astros

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Tuesday's first call, the Steelers may have gotten their safety, Gerrit Cole and Tyrann Mathieu talk about going to Houston, the Greek Freak gets particularly freaky, and we find out how complicated it may be to get Danny Hurley hired at UConn.

Steelers reportedly signing safety Morgan Burnett

NFL Network analyst and former receiver James Jones tweeted overnight that safety Morgan Burnett was to fly to Pittsburgh this morning to close a deal with the Steelers .

Burnett spent eight seasons with the Packers and would fill a void left by the Steelers' releasing Mike Mitchell . And a void that could have been filled by Tyrann Mathieu, as I wrote in my daily column today .

Burnett was deemed by most NFL analysts to be the best safety available on the market before Arizona released Mathieu.

Cole 'can't stop smiling' in Houston

And we can't stop frowning about how this season is going to go for the Pirates.

"It's really cool, lot of stuff to learn and making some new friends," Cole told MLB.com about playing with the Astros. "It's just impressive to be around guys with such accolades. It's a really cool opportunity."

Speaking of Houston

Here's what Tyrann Mathieu is saying about why he decided to sign with the Texans.

What they are saying in Connecticut

Getting Dan Hurley hired at UConn sounds so complicated that Pitt may fire its next guy before Hurley and the Huskies get a deal done.

The Hartford Courant reports that the question remaining is whether the two sides can agree on a salary.

Greek freak

Yeah, yeah, yeah. The Cavs won and LeBron had 40 points. But did you see what Giannis Antetokounmpo did last night?

I've decided to believe this story

Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez claims to have killed and eaten the bull that injured him.

It's a good story. I want to think it's actually true. But — all together now — it's probably a bunch of "bull ..."