Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Steelers reportedly get their safety; Gerrit Cole smitten with Astros

Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 10: Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns dives to catch the ball defended by Morgan Burnett #42 of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Getty Images
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 10: Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns dives to catch the ball defended by Morgan Burnett #42 of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Houston Astros newly acquired pitcher Gerrit Cole, center, speaks at a press conference after being introduced at Minute Maid Park Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in Houston. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Houston Astros newly acquired pitcher Gerrit Cole, center, speaks at a press conference after being introduced at Minute Maid Park Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in Houston. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Updated 3 hours ago

In Tuesday's first call, the Steelers may have gotten their safety, Gerrit Cole and Tyrann Mathieu talk about going to Houston, the Greek Freak gets particularly freaky, and we find out how complicated it may be to get Danny Hurley hired at UConn.

Steelers reportedly signing safety Morgan Burnett

NFL Network analyst and former receiver James Jones tweeted overnight that safety Morgan Burnett was to fly to Pittsburgh this morning to close a deal with the Steelers .

Burnett spent eight seasons with the Packers and would fill a void left by the Steelers' releasing Mike Mitchell . And a void that could have been filled by Tyrann Mathieu, as I wrote in my daily column today .

Burnett was deemed by most NFL analysts to be the best safety available on the market before Arizona released Mathieu.

Cole 'can't stop smiling' in Houston

And we can't stop frowning about how this season is going to go for the Pirates.

"It's really cool, lot of stuff to learn and making some new friends," Cole told MLB.com about playing with the Astros. "It's just impressive to be around guys with such accolades. It's a really cool opportunity."

Speaking of Houston

Here's what Tyrann Mathieu is saying about why he decided to sign with the Texans.

What they are saying in Connecticut

Getting Dan Hurley hired at UConn sounds so complicated that Pitt may fire its next guy before Hurley and the Huskies get a deal done.

The Hartford Courant reports that the question remaining is whether the two sides can agree on a salary.

Greek freak

Yeah, yeah, yeah. The Cavs won and LeBron had 40 points. But did you see what Giannis Antetokounmpo did last night?

I've decided to believe this story

Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez claims to have killed and eaten the bull that injured him.

It's a good story. I want to think it's actually true. But — all together now — it's probably a bunch of "bull ..."

Related Content
Breakfast with Benz: Steelers may sign safety Morgan Burnett; Pitt out of Dan Hurley running?
Well this is why we created this page in this first place. There's news in "First Call" from overnight that the Steelers may have gotten their ...
What to watch: Penguins' Matt Murray could return; where will Dan Hurley land?
Here are some things to keep an eye on in the Pittsburgh sports world today. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me