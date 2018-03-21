Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward and a new football league; naked Bills players arrested

Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu embrace before the AFC Championship game against the Ravens on Jan. 18, 2009, at Heinz Field.
Getty Images
Today in "First Call," Troy Polamalu is involved in a new football league, Rick Pitino gets involved in the Dan Hurley sweepstakes and Bob Uecker cheats death ... again.

Never saw this coming

Another new pro football league is cropping up. Troy Polamalu is going to be involved in it. And it already has a network contract on CBS.

Of all the people I've covered in the NFL, I never saw Polamalu as a football lifer. I thought he'd retire and walk the earth barefoot or something.

And now, being in charge of player relations for this new league just sounds like the most un-Troy thing I could think of.

Troy was a great player. A passionate competitor. But he frequently stated how little time he spent paying attention to football away from his job.

Now he's neck deep in it.

Here's the video of the announcement. Hines Ward is involved too, by the way.

Fleury hurt again

Marc-Andre Fleury left Vegas' 4-1 win last night in the first period after taking a shot off his mask.

Coach Gerard Gallant didn't provide an update on Fleury's status after the game.

Wait, Rick Pitino is involved in this?

The Providence Journal lays out the pitch for Dan Hurley to stay in Rhode Island, instead of going to Pitt or UConn.

And yeah, there is a Rick Pitino tie to this. You have to read until the end to find it. And no, it doesn't involve an Italian restaurant.

Rick Pitino (AP)

Death, you are no match for Bob Uecker

If the Brewers have the unbeaten streak vs. MLB that their broadcaster has against the Grim Reaper, they'll win the World Series.

Mr. Harry Doyle was recently bitten by a brown recluse spider. He needed surgery. If you don't know what brown recluse spiders look like….enjoy!

So this is about the 12th time Uecker has cheated death. His constant defeating of fate is chronicled by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .

Pretty soon those Chuck Norris jokes are going to be about Bob Uecker.

Bob Uecker (AP)

A bloody, naked NFL player was arrested for vandalism

Relax. It's not a Steeler. But admit it. You got worried there for second.

It's not even an ex-Steeler. Not even Chris Rainey.

It's Bills receiver Zay Jones, who reportedly broke glass and windows at an apartment building in Los Angeles.

It's a lot weirder than that. Deadspin breaks it down .

Bill receiver Zay Jones (AP)

Today's installment of 'What Are We Offended About?'

Crying kids on TV during March Madness.

I'm not kidding.

