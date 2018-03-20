Breakfast with Benz: Steelers may sign safety Morgan Burnett; Pitt out of Dan Hurley running?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Well this is why we created this page in this first place.

There's news in "First Call" from overnight that the Steelers may have gotten their free agent safety, even if it isn't Tyrann Mathieu.

Green Bay's Morgan Burnett is reportedly heading to Pittsburgh to finalize a deal. The story was broken by Burnett's one time Packer teammate James Jones. He now works for the NFL Network.

Burnett was deemed by most NFL analysts to be the best safety available on the market before Arizona released Mathieu.

Initial projections on Burnett's contract were that he may be out of the Steelers' range. But before Mathieu became available, no significant safeties were moving quickly. The market was slow. Maybe that drove down the price.

Yesterday, the Steelers also interviewed Miami free agent Michael Thomas, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

After playing the first two seasons injury-free in Green Bay, he's had some injury problems. Calf issues cost him five games in 2015. Groin and hamstring injuries sidelined him last season for four.

We'll see if he plays strong or free safety here next to Sean Davis. He's 6-foot-1 and weighs 209 pounds. Burnett is 29. He was a rookie on the Green Bay team that beat the Steelers in the Super Bowl.

While the Steelers may be getting their safety, it sure looks like Dan Hurley is leaning towards taking over the UConn basketball program instead of Pitt. Or maybe he'll just stay in Rhode Island after all. In our daily podcast , I talk about where Pitt may go from here if, in fact, Hurley is out.

Also in the podcast, a look at the Penguins goalies and the safeties still out there for the Steelers in free agency.

Today's column also focuses on safeties, including Tyrann Mathieu, the one that got away.

Our "What to Watch" calendar gives a little love to Penn State hoops, talks Penguins-Islanders and gives some booming home run numbers in Spring Training for the Pirates.