Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Steelers may sign safety Morgan Burnett; Pitt out of Dan Hurley running?

Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 10: Morgan Burnett #42 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates 27-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns with fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Getty Images
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 10: Morgan Burnett #42 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates 27-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns with fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Free safety Tyrann Mathieu
Getty Images
Free safety Tyrann Mathieu

Updated 5 hours ago

Well this is why we created this page in this first place.

There's news in "First Call" from overnight that the Steelers may have gotten their free agent safety, even if it isn't Tyrann Mathieu.

Green Bay's Morgan Burnett is reportedly heading to Pittsburgh to finalize a deal. The story was broken by Burnett's one time Packer teammate James Jones. He now works for the NFL Network.

Burnett was deemed by most NFL analysts to be the best safety available on the market before Arizona released Mathieu.

Initial projections on Burnett's contract were that he may be out of the Steelers' range. But before Mathieu became available, no significant safeties were moving quickly. The market was slow. Maybe that drove down the price.

Yesterday, the Steelers also interviewed Miami free agent Michael Thomas, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

After playing the first two seasons injury-free in Green Bay, he's had some injury problems. Calf issues cost him five games in 2015. Groin and hamstring injuries sidelined him last season for four.

We'll see if he plays strong or free safety here next to Sean Davis. He's 6-foot-1 and weighs 209 pounds. Burnett is 29. He was a rookie on the Green Bay team that beat the Steelers in the Super Bowl.

While the Steelers may be getting their safety, it sure looks like Dan Hurley is leaning towards taking over the UConn basketball program instead of Pitt. Or maybe he'll just stay in Rhode Island after all. In our daily podcast , I talk about where Pitt may go from here if, in fact, Hurley is out.

Also in the podcast, a look at the Penguins goalies and the safeties still out there for the Steelers in free agency.

Today's column also focuses on safeties, including Tyrann Mathieu, the one that got away.

Our "What to Watch" calendar gives a little love to Penn State hoops, talks Penguins-Islanders and gives some booming home run numbers in Spring Training for the Pirates.

Related Content
Report: Steelers to meet with free-agent safety Morgan Burnett
The Steelers, expected to be bit players in the free-agent market, could be signing their second player in as many days. Former Green Bay Packers safety ...
First call: Steelers reportedly get their safety; Gerrit Cole smitten with Astros 
In Tuesday's first call, the Steelers may have gotten their safety, Gerrit Cole and Tyrann Mathieu talk about going to Houston, the Greek Freak gets ...
What to watch: Penguins' Matt Murray could return; where will Dan Hurley land?
Here are some things to keep an eye on in the Pittsburgh sports world today. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me