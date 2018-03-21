Breakfast with Benz: Somehow, Steelers pull off a steal; Polamalu, Ward back in football; Penguins look to rebound

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Well, well, well. Morgan Burnett is a Steeler. Somehow, some way the Steelers managed to franchise Le'Veon Bell, yet still get a starting safety and an inside linebacker in free agency.

Tell me again why that couldn't happen?

Not to gloat, but I gloated about that in our daily podcast , on which I also spoke with Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He covered Burnett while he was on the Packers and he gave us some great insight on Burnett as a player.

I wrote about Burnett in our daily column , as well. Read why the Burnett signing was such a coup for Kevin Colbert.

My new @TribSports @TribLIVE column-Well played, Mr. Colbert. Patience pays off. Steelers read the room on free agent safeties and get a good one in Morgan Burnett. And they get him on a good deal, too https://t.co/ysTo8tPB6N — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) March 21, 2018

The Penguins did absolutely nothing to help Matt Murray in his return game yesterday. I gave them a hard time for it in "What to Watch." I don't feel bad about it. Neither should coach Mike Sullivan. Because he was pretty critical as well.

Get an update on Dan Hurley's status as it relates to the open Pitt job in that link, too.

Speaking of Hurley, you can get Rhode Island's pitch to keep him, Rick Pitino's role in that, and which two Steeler legends are getting back into football in "First Call."

Note. I said football. Not the NFL.