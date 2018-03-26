What to watch: NFL owners meetings fire up; NHL's best in action

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Monday's "What to Watch" sports calendar, what can we expect at the NFL owners meetings? We eyeball what will take place in the Eastern Conference while the Penguins are idle and the Bradenton Spring Training finale for the Pirates.

Playoffs approaching quickly

The Penguins will travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings on Tuesday.

While they are sitting around eating their Little Caesars, here are the games the Pens will likely be watching.

Metropolitan Division-leading Washington faces off against the Rangers at 7:30 p.m. at MSG. A Capitals victory would give them 97 points. The Penguins have 92.

The East-leading Lightning put their NHL-best 51 wins on the line against Arizona. The Coyotes have the second-lowest win total in the league with 25. So expect Tampa, at home, to improve its point total to an Eastern-best 108.

Toronto is nine points back of Tampa in the Atlantic, currently in third place and holding a playoff spot. They host awful Buffalo.

So, basically, let's hope the Pens' pizza is better than the likely results.

Fleury watch

The Penguins may also keep an eye on former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury. His Vegas Golden Knights host Colorado tonight at 10.

Fleury posted a 42-save shutout against Calgary last Sunday. Then he got hit in the mask in the first period against Vancouver on Tuesday.

Fears of another concussion resurfaced as he got pulled after one period of play. Yet Fleury returned Saturday and was excellent in a 2-1 shootout loss.

Vegas still leads the Pacific Division. Colorado holds the top Western wild card. So this could be a first-round playoff preview.

NFL meetings

This event is taking place in Orlando this week. We already told you about the debate surrounding the catch rule .

That will be the highlight on the table to be sure.

We also provided a link for you to follow for all the other rules debates that are taking place in "First Call" on Friday .

Check back frequently throughout the week on our Steelers/NFL page to get updates.

Bradenton finale

Monday marks the last 2018 spring training game for the Pirates at LECOM Park. Trevor Williams will start Yagainst Philadelphia.

The Pirates beat Toronto 7-4 Sunday. Jose Osuna hit his team leading fifth homer. Francisco Cervelli hit one out too. So did former Bucco Steve Pearce.

Joe Musgrove was solid, allowing just one run in five innings. Jerry DiPaola writes about the young pitching staff and how they interact with Ray Searage here .

High schools

For a full look at the high School sports scene, click here for our coverage from the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.