First call: Le'Veon Bell's contract talks take a back seat; Sister Jean has a bobblehead

In "First Call" today, we look at a little PR maneuver from the Steelers in the Le'Veon Bell contract discussions. Also, another team may have laid out a blueprint for how the Steelers can better handle their approach to Bell. What's Rob Gronkowski's status? And guess who got a bobblehead!

A message to Lev?

Here's an interesting little nugget from the NFL owner meetings via Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.

According to ESPN , it sounds like the Steelers are putting the Le'Veon Bell contract discussions on the backburner until after they get through free agency and the draft.

"We're not intentionally ignoring that. More urgent business needs to get taken care of," Colbert said.

"We will reassess where that is. He'll reassess where his interests are as well. I anticipate us continuing that process once we get through the free agency period and maybe even through the draft. The draft can change things on both sides."

Let me fill in the blanks there.

They are putting negotiations on hold until they figure out if they can get any other running back of consequence in free agency or the draft.

This serves a few purposes. Practically, it gives the Steelers a chance to better buttress themselves against Bell's leverage by bolstering depth at the position.

Secondly, it's a smoke signal to Bell and his agents that the team already has done everything it can to let Bell know how important to the team he is.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert (AP)

A $13 million dollar offer and a second franchise tag is enough.

In other words, if that's not enough for you, we aren't going to put our team on hold until you change your mind.

I doubt this will get Bell shaking in his cleats. But in the optics game, this is a card the Steelers have the ability to play.

Colbert never says anything that isn't calculated. That "more urgent business" line had to be on purpose.

It just had to be.

Is there a Bell connection here too?

You'd think that Steelers would have grown tired of Bell suspensions, attendance issues, contract demands and social media posts.

If they are, they are doing a wonderful job showing that by offering him a multi-year and franchise deals in excess of $13 million, eh?

Meanwhile, New York Giants ownership appears to be tiring of Odell Beckham Jr. You may have heard of the snapchat video that got posted which showed Beckham on a bed with a woman and what some are suggesting are illegal drugs.

Oh, and pizza .

That's not on the Tom Brady diet, OBJ!

Between this video, proposing to the kicking net, fighting Josh Norman, and the dog urination celebration, owner John Mara appears to have tired of addressing his star receiver's shenanigans.

Who could blame him? And who could blame Kevin Colbert or Art Rooney if they have gotten to the same point with Bell?

Some would call Bell and Beckham two of the biggest stars in the NFL. Some would also call them both two of the biggest pains in the backside.

They are right in both cases.

The latest social share featuring Odell Beckham Jr. lacks both questionable substances and pizza https://t.co/Bb7B214lsC — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2018

Sister Jean has a bobblehead

OK, let's ignore the prospect that we may wake up in a week and Porter Moser could be the head coach of Pitt hoops, for all we know.

Let's forget that Loyola-Chicago may complete the greatest Cinderella run through the Final Four of all time.

And let's bury the reality that the Ramblers play exactly the kind of basketball we all say we want to watch: Team oriented. Constant motion. Five-man unit. Cerebral. Good passers. Good shooters.

None of that matters. Because that cute little old lady has a bobble head now .

That's right. Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 98-year-old Ramblers team chaplain has her own memorabilia now.

I'm surprised they didn't sell out entirely and have the bobblehead finishing at the rim with one of those reverse layups that Loyola has been executing so well.

This Sister Jean bobblehead, given out at Loyola in 2011 & 2015, sold for $330 on eBay today. pic.twitter.com/ecL3IuiqJI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 22, 2018

What's up with Gronk?

NBC Sports Boston informs us that Bill Belichick was less than forthcoming when discussing the future of Rob Gronkowski.

No shock there, right?

Although Belichick dropped in a cheeky baseball reference. So, fun was had by all.

"Trying to get the slider coming in over the outside corner? Yeah. I think I just covered that," Belichick said.

Welcome to the club, Golden State

Remember how the Penguins had to play without Matt Murray, Marc-Andre Fleury, Kris Letang, Trevor Daley and even that Crosby kid on occasion over the course of their last two playoff runs?

Yeah. Good times, right?

Well now Golden State may have a taste of that.

It appears Steph Curry might not be ready for the first round of the NBA playoffs.