Breakfast with Benz: Look out, NHL. Here comes Sidney Crosby; Bell's contract talks on hold

Monday's Breakfast With Benz daily column focuses on an uncomfortable reality for the rest of the NHL outside of Pittsburgh--Sidney Crosby may be getting it going in the goal scoring department.

Sid is starting to do Sid things. So that's bad news for the hockey playoff bracket.

In our "What to Watch" sports calendar , we look at the important games in the Eastern Conference Monday night and the NFL owners meetings.

Click on "First Call" to read what may have been a little shot across the bow at Le'Veon Bell from Kevin Colbert.

That was also a topic in our Madden Monday podcast with Mark Madden of 105.9 FM and TribLIVE.

Plus, Mark and I discussed some pressing Penguins defensive issues, the Pitt basketball coaching search, and the one thing left to do before making the Steelers offseason a success.

