Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Look out, NHL. Here comes Sidney Crosby; Bell's contract talks on hold

Tim Benz | Monday, March 26, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Flyers on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Flyers on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.

Congratulations. You've clicked on perhaps the only link on the internet today that isn't entirely about Stormy Daniels.

Note: I said "entirely." There are still lots of words to type before I'm done. I may not be able to completely avoid referencing her.

Monday's Breakfast With Benz daily column focuses on an uncomfortable reality for the rest of the NHL outside of Pittsburgh--Sidney Crosby may be getting it going in the goal scoring department.

Sid is starting to do Sid things. So that's bad news for the hockey playoff bracket.

In our "What to Watch" sports calendar , we look at the important games in the Eastern Conference Monday night and the NFL owners meetings.

Click on "First Call" to read what may have been a little shot across the bow at Le'Veon Bell from Kevin Colbert.

That was also a topic in our Madden Monday podcast with Mark Madden of 105.9 FM and TribLIVE.

Plus, Mark and I discussed some pressing Penguins defensive issues, the Pitt basketball coaching search, and the one thing left to do before making the Steelers offseason a success.

Once again that's our Madden Monday podcast, sponsored by Blush. Make sure you are there May 2 and 3 to see the featured act from the one and only Stormy Danie ...

Dang it! I knew that was gonna happen!

