What to watch: Mike Tomlin 1-on-1; Penguins visit fledgling Red Wings

In Tuesday's "What to Watch," Mike Tomlin's 1-on-1 with Judy Battista of NFL Network, the Penguins game tonight, Penn State at MSG and the Pirates' Spring Training finale.

Tomlin on the NFL Network

What to watch? Here! Watch this. Mike Tomlin in an NFL Network 1-on-1 with Judy Battista.

Not gonna lie. There is very little groundbreaking here. C'mon. It's Tomlin in a controlled environment. It's largely filler. Things a national audience may not hear frequently, but stuff we hear all the time from him in Pittsburgh.

You know, Big Ben is right to evaluate himself at the end of every year at his age, the team is right to evaluate the QB position at his age, the organization wants to keep Le'Veon Bell long term, we can't "wallow in the disappointment of last year."

The one thing that stands out is when he says he "had a good conversation" with Bell "the other day" and that Bell was heading down to Miami to start his training.

Tomlin made it sound like he is still anticipating Bell coming to training camp on time and taking part in offseason workouts.

In his words, "it's a waste of time" to deal in hypotheticals, and won't consider the notion of Bell skipping out until Bell says something to him directly

That comes off to me as either naivete, or bravado.

That also comes off to me as Bell saying one thing in the media and another thing to his coach.

Which — consistent with Bell — is consistently inconsistent.

Penguins at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

Long gone are the days of this game having that rivalry "je ne sais quoi."

The Penguins are still rolling like it's 2009. But the Red Wings are idling in mediocrity. Since Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference, the Wings have never been better than third in the Atlantic. And they have yet to win an Eastern Conference playoff series.

This will be the second year in a row they don't qualify for the playoffs.

Detroit has just 65 points. Good for the third lowest point total in the East. They just lost to the Canadiens, 4-2, on Monday. That makes their current free fall 1-12-1 in their last 14 games.

The clubs have played twice already this year. Both games have resulted in 4-1 victories for the home team.

The Penguins can't mess around in this game. Get a rare, clean road win and get away with two points against these jokers who are currently defacing the honor of the Winged Wheel.

And quit allowing so many shots, as Chris Adamski wrote about . Not that Matt Murray is concerned about that.

This game, this late in the season is a gift. Take it. The Penguins need a road win because they have to best position themselves not to be there very often in the playoffs.

Perhaps the last two years, home vs. road didn't matter very much for the Penguins. They were 41-30-11 combined. This year they are 15-19-4.

I felt better about the last two versions of the squad having to go on the road for a decisive Game 6 or 7 than I would this season.

That's for sure.

Penn State vs. Mississippi State, NIT quarterfinals, 9 p.m.

Penn State is at Madison Square Garden for the NIT semifinals. They play the fighting Ben Howlands of Mississippi State at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

That's the late game after Utah against Western Kentucky.

Lamar Stevens and Tony Carter were the big stars for Penn State in the quarterfinal win against Marquette. They combined for 55 points as the Nittany Lions won 85-80. That followed a 10-point win over Notre Dame and a six-point victory over Temple.

Howland appears to have the arrow pointed up in Starkville. After a 14-17 season in year one, the Bulldogs got to .500 last year and are now enjoying a 25-win campaign here in 2018.

That surely spur on the "Bring Howland back to Pitt" talk.

His Dawgs are coming of a 23-point thrashing of Louisville in the quarterfinal.

Pirates finish Spring Training

The Pirates end their Grapefruit League slate. Their Spring Training finale is against Philadelphia at 1:05 p.m.

If this was a regular season game, it'd be an interesting pitching match up as Jameson Taillon is throwing against Jake Arrieta. Felipe Rivero and Chad Kuhl should pitch too.

Pittsburgh is 11-19 in the grapefruit league. Only the Mets have a worse winning percentage at 10-18.

Yesterday, the Pirates lost to the Phillies, 6-3. No Pirates homered. That was probably on purpose since Jose Osuna led the club in spring training homers, and then got demoted .

So why press your luck, am I right?