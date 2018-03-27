First call: 18-year-old Pirates prospect steals home; Steelers thinking about future QBs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Tuesday's "First Call" a Pirate steals home, the Steelers are looking at quarterbacks and the Jon Scheyer circus reached fever pitch for Pitt.

Best Pirates highlight of Spring Training: Or maybe all year?

The Pirates were one of the worst teams in Spring Training. They'll probably be one of the worst teams in the regular season, too.

But they'll always have Lolo.

Run Lolo Run!18-year-old #Pirates prospect Lolo Sanchez with a straight steal of home ... off a pitcher throwing from the stretch! No. 10 on the @Pirates ' Top 30 list: https://t.co/ApnAp224p8 pic.twitter.com/1Vpb4Iwvw6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 26, 2018

That's Lolo Sanchez stealing home plate against Philadelphia.

Off a right-handed pitcher, by the way. Basically, Lolo went "YOLO".

Sanchez had 14 steals last year in rookie ball.

Now, is this like a Jose Osuna situation? Where if you hit lots of homers you get sent to the minors. So the more Lolo steals, the more likely it is that he gets demoted?

Whatever you do Lolo, don't try to steal first base. I don't think that's allowed.

Although based on the level of anticipation for this year's Pirates lineup, it may be the only way some of the guys get on base.

Letang as Masterton nominee

It's been a roller coaster year for Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. He's made his return from neck surgery to some mixed results on the ice in 2018.

But his dedication to sticking with hockey through so many injury ups and downs in his career, especially recently, has made him this year's Masterton nominee in Pittsburgh.

The Masterton is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Letang was chosen by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

Kris Letang (Getty Images)

It's usually seen as a prestigious nomination given the nature of the award. But in a way, Letang would prefer to not be nominated because it usually means you are battling back from something bad.

Like, you know, neck surgery. Or as stroke.

As our Chris Adamski writes , Letang is appreciative of the recognition. But would prefer to not be nominated for a fourth time.

The Steelers are looking at quarterbacks

In my opinion, it's too early to draft Ben Roethlisberger's replacement.

That's if — in fact — he really does want to play another two or three years as he hinted in January.

That being said, I'm a huge Mason Rudolph fan. So I was interested to read that the Steelers are seriously scouting him and Lamar Jackson .

Lamar Jackson (AP)

I'd think the Steelers would need to spend a second-round pick, at the latest, to claim either of those two. And if that's the case, that strikes me as negligent in addressing either their need for a running back or a pass rusher.

If the trees have really been picked clean of running backs and outside linebackers in round two or three and Rudolph was there, I'd take him. But if that happens we may have some TB12/Jimmy G drama on our hands by 2020.

Which — come to think of it — oh, God, yes they have to do this.

Matt Williamson thinks things

I spoke with former NFL scout and Steeler Radio Network host Matt Williamson about those Steelers topics and more yesterday as I was hosting on 105.9 the X.

Listen to him evaluate those quarterbacks, running backs that may be available in Round 2, inside linebackers that may be around in round one, what's going on with Le'Veon Bell, and whether or not Pittsburgh should give Bud Dupree his fifth-year option.

Jon Scheyer circus

Over the last 24 hours you have probably heard that Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer has accepted the Pitt coaching job, isn't really a candidate for the Pitt coaching job, interviewed for the job, is a favorite for the job and isn't really in the running after all.

Jon Scheyer practices with Duke before their first-round NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints Arena. (Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review)

Oh, and then there's the story that everything above is true, but it's really about Jeff Capel.

I'm not going to pretend I know. But here's what I wrote about Scheyer when Duke was here in Pittsburgh for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Vegas is in

The Vegas Golden Knights have made the playoffs in this, their expansion year. And as has often been the case, Marc-Andre Fleury was involved.

Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots and the Knights won 4-1 over Colorado to clinch a playoff spot. They currently hold the Pacific Division lead.