Breakfast with Benz: Penguins need a good road win; Steelers seeking a QB?; Pirates prospect steals home

It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh. So let's start there.

OK. That's a lie. It's a hockey night in Detroit. But the Penguins are playing the Red Wings, so let's start there, anyhow.

In our "What to Watch," section we look at how bad the Red Wings have gotten, and how badly the Penguins have played on the road this year. Something better give there. And it better be in favor of the Penguins because Detroit really stinks.

Also in "What to Watch", Mike Tomlin's NFL Network 1-on-1, Penn State's NIT game against Ben Howland's Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the conclusion of Pirates Spring Training.

The Penguins are the focus of my daily column as well. I look at why Derick Brassard is starting to breakout .

You can get more Pirates and Steelers in "First Call." We start with a Pirate stealing home plate, followed by the increasing prospect of the Steelers drafting a quarterback and then the latest on the Jon Scheyer circus swirling around the Pitt basketball coaching search.

Is anyone ever going to take that job? I mean, they can't even get someone from Buffalo or St. Bonaventure to say "yes"? That discussion and a check in from the NFL owners meetings with Sal Capaccio of WGR in Buffalo is the feature of our Breakfast with Benz podcast .