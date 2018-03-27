Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Penguins need a good road win; Steelers seeking a QB?; Pirates prospect steals home

Tim Benz | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (52), of Sweden, is hit from behind by Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (52), of Sweden, is hit from behind by Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Updated 8 hours ago

It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh. So let's start there.

OK. That's a lie. It's a hockey night in Detroit. But the Penguins are playing the Red Wings, so let's start there, anyhow.

In our "What to Watch," section we look at how bad the Red Wings have gotten, and how badly the Penguins have played on the road this year. Something better give there. And it better be in favor of the Penguins because Detroit really stinks.

Also in "What to Watch", Mike Tomlin's NFL Network 1-on-1, Penn State's NIT game against Ben Howland's Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the conclusion of Pirates Spring Training.

The Penguins are the focus of my daily column as well. I look at why Derick Brassard is starting to breakout .

You can get more Pirates and Steelers in "First Call." We start with a Pirate stealing home plate, followed by the increasing prospect of the Steelers drafting a quarterback and then the latest on the Jon Scheyer circus swirling around the Pitt basketball coaching search.

Is anyone ever going to take that job? I mean, they can't even get someone from Buffalo or St. Bonaventure to say "yes"? That discussion and a check in from the NFL owners meetings with Sal Capaccio of WGR in Buffalo is the feature of our Breakfast with Benz podcast .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me