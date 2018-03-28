Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Angry Penguins sound off on Detroit debacle; Jeff Capel a 'huge loss' for Duke

Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 27: Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a second period goal next to Matt Murray #30 and Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 27: Luke Glendening #41 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates a second period goal next to Matt Murray #30 and Brian Dumoulin #8 of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Updated 2 hours ago

"First Call" today features a less-than-happy Penguins postgame locker room. That's balanced out by a less-than-happy Flyers result. We also look at the Duke spin on Jeff Capel's departure from North Carolina and a great baseball moment up north.

What else can you say?

After losing another road game , this time to an awful team from Detroit, the Penguins locker room wasn't exactly a happy place.

Here's how Sidney Crosby , Mike Sullivan and Kris Letang tried to explain away that 5-2 loss

They sound pleased, no?

Just for kicks

Given the Penguins' loss to Detroit, it was a bad hockey night.

Bad, hockey night! Bad!

But at least Philadelphia lost in OT to Dallas.

If you missed the ending, we preserved it for you because….well, like we said, it's the Flyers losing. And we here at #BreakfastWithBenz aim to start your day bright and cheery regardless of circumstances.

Philly picked up a point, though. So they are just two back of the Penguins in the East's top wild-card spot.

Blade save and a beauty

The Anaheim Ducks have been mired in mediocrity for a few weeks, going 5-4-1 in their last 10 and barely clinging to the last wild-card spot in the West.

But Whitehall native John Gibson gave Ducks fans a reason to smile with this acrobatic save last night against this Henrik-to-Daniel-Sedin attempted craziness.

Oh, the Ducks lost, you say? To third-worst-in-the-NHLad Vancouver, 4-1? That's OK. Uh, the save, yeah, that was good!

Sewage leak at Dodger Stadium

There was a sewage leak at Dodger Stadium last night.

We know how much money goes into the players. Guess some of it could be used for plumbing, too.

The internet had some fun at the Dodgers' expense.

The Duke spin

Jeff Capel's departure from Duke is being called "a huge loss" for the program .

And now Jon Scheyer, also perceived to have been on Pitt's radar, is getting a promotion with Nate James.

So those two guys can assume the role waiting for Coach K to retire, which we all know will never happen since he is the evil coaching undead.

This was cool, eh?

Remember former Montreal Expos star Vladimir Guerrero?

You probably are more likely to remember him than the team at this point.

Well, his son is now with the Blue Jays organization, and they played a token Spring Training game in Montreal's old Olympic Stadium.

You know, cuz of Canada n'at.

And look what Vlad Jr. did in dad's old house wearing dad's old No. 27!

Yup! Walk off homer. Couldn't script it any better.

That swing beat Cardinals.

Bonus.

This is not being received well

As you can imagine, the NFL's new targeting rule is going over poorly with some defensive players.

Can you blame them? This is basically begging to increase the personal foul penalties by a factor of ten.

The NFL may have simplified the definition of what a clean catch is. But it has complicated the view of what a clean tackle is.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me