First call: Angry Penguins sound off on Detroit debacle; Jeff Capel a 'huge loss' for Duke

"First Call" today features a less-than-happy Penguins postgame locker room. That's balanced out by a less-than-happy Flyers result. We also look at the Duke spin on Jeff Capel's departure from North Carolina and a great baseball moment up north.

What else can you say?

After losing another road game , this time to an awful team from Detroit, the Penguins locker room wasn't exactly a happy place.

Here's how Sidney Crosby , Mike Sullivan and Kris Letang tried to explain away that 5-2 loss

They sound pleased, no?

Just for kicks

Given the Penguins' loss to Detroit, it was a bad hockey night.

Bad, hockey night! Bad!

But at least Philadelphia lost in OT to Dallas.

If you missed the ending, we preserved it for you because….well, like we said, it's the Flyers losing. And we here at #BreakfastWithBenz aim to start your day bright and cheery regardless of circumstances.

Philly picked up a point, though. So they are just two back of the Penguins in the East's top wild-card spot.

Blade save and a beauty

The Anaheim Ducks have been mired in mediocrity for a few weeks, going 5-4-1 in their last 10 and barely clinging to the last wild-card spot in the West.

But Whitehall native John Gibson gave Ducks fans a reason to smile with this acrobatic save last night against this Henrik-to-Daniel-Sedin attempted craziness.

Oh, the Ducks lost, you say? To third-worst-in-the-NHLad Vancouver, 4-1? That's OK. Uh, the save, yeah, that was good!

Sewage leak at Dodger Stadium

There was a sewage leak at Dodger Stadium last night.

We know how much money goes into the players. Guess some of it could be used for plumbing, too.

The internet had some fun at the Dodgers' expense.

All that water leaking on the field at dodger stadium must be their tears from Game 7 — Ålex Ramirez (@a_ram_21) March 28, 2018

Live look at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/DoDIAhasJ3 — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) March 28, 2018

Dodger Stadium must've thought about Game 7 pic.twitter.com/3tM9YW9xra — Rudy Gonzalez (@_rudyglez) March 28, 2018

Meanwhile out in the Dodger Stadium parking lot... pic.twitter.com/a8gBq3N9Bz — DC (@whatzcooken) March 28, 2018

The Dodger Stadium Groundscrew right now pic.twitter.com/8n2kro9nS7 — Jarrett (@jarrettzackary1) March 28, 2018

The Duke spin

Jeff Capel's departure from Duke is being called "a huge loss" for the program .

And now Jon Scheyer, also perceived to have been on Pitt's radar, is getting a promotion with Nate James.

So those two guys can assume the role waiting for Coach K to retire, which we all know will never happen since he is the evil coaching undead.

This was cool, eh?

Remember former Montreal Expos star Vladimir Guerrero?

You probably are more likely to remember him than the team at this point.

Well, his son is now with the Blue Jays organization, and they played a token Spring Training game in Montreal's old Olympic Stadium.

You know, cuz of Canada n'at.

And look what Vlad Jr. did in dad's old house wearing dad's old No. 27!

You couldn't script it any better. People wouldn't believe you. #LikeFatherLikeSon pic.twitter.com/yURPB0UqsY — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2018

Yup! Walk off homer. Couldn't script it any better.

That swing beat Cardinals.

Bonus.

This is not being received well

As you can imagine, the NFL's new targeting rule is going over poorly with some defensive players.

Can you blame them? This is basically begging to increase the personal foul penalties by a factor of ten.

The NFL may have simplified the definition of what a clean catch is. But it has complicated the view of what a clean tackle is.