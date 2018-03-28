Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: In Jeff Capel, Duke's 'huge loss' is Pitt's gain; will Steelers actually draft QB?

Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel sits next to head coach Mike Krzyzewski during a game against Iona at PPG Paints Arena March 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel sits next to head coach Mike Krzyzewski during a game against Iona at PPG Paints Arena March 2018.
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Capel is filling in for coach Mike Krzyzewski whom is sick with a virus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel directs the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Capel is filling in for coach Mike Krzyzewski whom is sick with a virus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Updated 2 hours ago

Thank you, Jeff Capel. You have brought our long regional nightmare to an end.

I've never been so happy to see a Duke Blue Devil come to town.

Capel is the new Pitt basketball coach . I discuss that hire with Pitt beat writer Jerry DiPaola in our daily podcast .

Pfft! Danny who?! Who wanted that bum? I mean, UConn did us a favor hiring that guy. Am I right, people?!

In "First Call" today , there's more on Capel as we get the reaction from the media in North Carolina that covers Duke. Also, you can see a great moment from Major League Baseball, grab angry reaction to the new NFL helmet rule, and hear how mad the Penguins were at themselves for losing in Detroit.

They should be. That stunk!

We get into those Penguins numbers, how it happened, why it happened, what it means for the standings and more in "What to Watch." You can also see the Pirates' Opening Day lineup there too.

And in the daily column , I try to balance my bro-crush on Mason Rudolph with the logical side of my brain that says the Steelers shouldn't draft a quarterback this year. Although, the Steelers sure are trying to convince us that position is in play aren't they?

I see you Kevin Colbert.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me