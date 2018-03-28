Breakfast with Benz: In Jeff Capel, Duke's 'huge loss' is Pitt's gain; will Steelers actually draft QB?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thank you, Jeff Capel. You have brought our long regional nightmare to an end.

I've never been so happy to see a Duke Blue Devil come to town.

Capel is the new Pitt basketball coach . I discuss that hire with Pitt beat writer Jerry DiPaola in our daily podcast .

Pitt fans, best way to describe the Capel hire? — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) March 27, 2018

Pfft! Danny who?! Who wanted that bum? I mean, UConn did us a favor hiring that guy. Am I right, people?!

In "First Call" today , there's more on Capel as we get the reaction from the media in North Carolina that covers Duke. Also, you can see a great moment from Major League Baseball, grab angry reaction to the new NFL helmet rule, and hear how mad the Penguins were at themselves for losing in Detroit.

They should be. That stunk!

We get into those Penguins numbers, how it happened, why it happened, what it means for the standings and more in "What to Watch." You can also see the Pirates' Opening Day lineup there too.

And in the daily column , I try to balance my bro-crush on Mason Rudolph with the logical side of my brain that says the Steelers shouldn't draft a quarterback this year. Although, the Steelers sure are trying to convince us that position is in play aren't they?

I see you Kevin Colbert.