Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

What to watch: Pitt introduces Jeff Capel as coach; Penguins practicing, scoreboard-watching

Tim Benz | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel argues with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Duke won 89-71. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel argues with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Duke won 89-71. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Updated 2 hours ago

What to Watch today: Pitt introduces Jeff Capel as its new men's basketball coach, the Penguins watch the rest of the Metropolitan Division, and the Pirates come north.

Pitt welcomes Jeff Capel

Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke will introduce Jeff Capel as the school's new men's basketball coach at a noon news conference.

Since we've learned Capel is a diehard Steelers fan who was as irate as most of Steeler Nation in the wake of the Jesse James play, maybe he can show up in an "I survived the ground" T-shirt like the ones they were selling in the Strip District.

That would win the crowd.

Let's hope it's not the dog and pony show Pitt produced for Kevin Stallings' splashy intro two years ago.

What do you say, Pitt? Maybe leave the band and the cheerleaders and the glomming alumni at home this time? Dial it down a tad. A quick intro. A few questions and answers. Then call it a day?

By the way, if you want a laugh, watch a little of that link. It doesn't hold up too well. Boy does Scott Barnes come off as disingenuous and phony knowing what we know now. Check out the comment from Stallings at 44:35.

"I won't be at Pittsburgh for 17 years," said Stallings, referencing his time at Vanderbilt. "I hope I'm not here for three years either."

Well he wasn't. It was only two.

Penguins need some work

The Penguins practice in New Jersey at 2 today. They need it.

The Penguins made a mess of themselves in Detroit Tuesday night, losing 5-2.

The Red Wings are awful. This was just their second win in 15 tries.

But the Penguins barfed up two points anyway. After Sidney Crosby scored 38 seconds into the game, the Penguins didn't score again until Kris Letang got a goal with 3:16 left.

In between, the woeful Wings scored four times. Then they added an empty-netter.

The Penguins' defensive zone coverage was awful. They got only 24 shots on goal and two power-play chances.

Aside from that, it was great.

They are now nine games under .500 on the road.

Scoreboard-watching

While the Penguins sit idle tonight, they'll watch the rest of the Eastern Conference attempt to make up ground around them.

The Metropolitan Divsion-leading Capitals host the Rangers. The Flyers are in Colorado. And the Panthers are up in Toronto.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jackets and Devils won, and the Flyers lost in overtime at Dallas.

So the standings look like this:

• The Capitals lead the division with 97 points

• The Penguins have 92, good for second in the division and seven points ahead of Florida, which is in ninth place as the last team out of the playoffs.

• Columbus has 91 points, Philadelphia has 90 and New Jersey has 88.

So Thursday's game against New Jersey is really big.

Pirates migrate back north

The Pirates are coming north after their final Spring Training game. It ended in a 5-5 tie with the Phillies. Josh Bell homered off of Jake Arrieta.

The Pirates hit 47 Grapefruit League home runs to tie a team record set back in 2006.

Jameson Taillon got four strikeouts in three scoreless innings in a final tuneup. He'll pitch the home opener against the Twins on April 2.

Ivan Nova starts in Detroit on Opening Day. That's Thursday at 1:10 pm. Jerry DiPaola dished on Nova here .

MLB.com predicts this will be the Pirates' lineup .

1. Adam Frazier, DH

2. Josh Harrison, 2B

3. Gregory Polanco, RF

4. Josh Bell, 1B

5. Starling Marte, CF

6. Corey Dickerson, LF

7. Francisco Cervelli, C

8. Colin Moran, 3B

9. Jordy Mercer, SS

Get your World Series tickets now.

Vegas Raiders approval pending

According to the UPI :

"The Oakland Raiders moved another step closer to the Nevada state line when NFL owners approved the team's $1.8 billion stadium plan for Las Vegas.

League owners voted resoundingly in favor of the plan by a 31-1 margin on Tuesday at the annual NFL meetings in Orlando, Fla., according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority is expected to meet Wednesday morning to review details of the plan for its approval."

Suddenly the prospect of covering a Steelers/Raiders road game just got a lot more fun!

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me