First call: Le'Veon Bell reportedly wants even more; Mike Rupp has suggestion for Penguins

In today's First Call, meet new Pitt coach Jeff Capel, find out what Le'Veon Bell wants now and see what advice former Penguins forward Mike Rupp has for Mike Sullivan.

Bell has lost his mind

As we discussed in our daily podcast , Le'Veon Bell is now officially insane.

In case you missed it, his contract demands have actually gone ... up!

Instead of saying he wants the franchise tag price of $14.5 million over the life of his deal — which was his last outrageous demand — Bell is now saying he'll only play for Antonio Brown money.

That's an average annual value of $17 million. The NFL Network had the story .

The key from Aditi Kinkhabwala there is that Bell is focusing on the AAV now.

Since when did that matter? The guaranteed money should be what counts. It did last summer when he apparently wasn't keen on the $39-$42 million the Steelers were offering based on the guaranteed language.

That should've been enough. But at least that refusal makes sense if you don't think the money is actually guaranteed.

The AAV is just an ego number though. Worse, it's ego compared to his own teammate.

No wonder Kevin Colbert decided to table negotiations. Bell is off his rocker.

Other superstar headaches

Bell apparently isn't the only NFL superstar that is acting like a gigantic pain!

Apparently the Giants are willing to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. Well, for a huge price .

The Capel Coup

Based on how bad things looked for a while, I'm still not quite sure how Pitt pulled off landing Jeff Capel as its new basketball coach.

We talked about that today in the daily column .

But he's here, and he is 1-for-1.

I'm not a big "win the press conference guy," but Capel did just that.

Oh, and Pitt did too. Good call leaving the band and the cheerleaders at home this time.

And Kevin Stallings and Scott Barnes, too, for that matter.

If you missed it, here's the whole recorded stream.

Some highlights: Capel discusses being the first African American Pitt hoops coach at the 34:54 mark .

At roughly 36:00 , he talks about how he thought a call from Mike Tomlin was a prank from a famous Duke alum.

At 40:54, there is a great moment with Pitt broadcaster and Duke legend Dick Groat.

Penguins defensive changes?

I hosted on 105.9 the X in place of Mark Madden on Wednesday. NHL analyst and former Penguin Mike Rupp was a guest.

He says Mike Sullivan should shake up the defensive pairs. He wants to see Matt Hunwick back on the ice. He wants him playing with Olli Maatta.

I'm not a fan of the idea. But we are getting close to "desperate times/desperate measures" as it relates to the Penguins defensive-zone coverage.

It's not just the blueliners though. The forwards are struggling to help out defensively as well. Rupp and I got in depth on lots of Penguins topics. The interview starts here at the 19:32 mark of hour No. 2.

Mike Rupp with the Penguins in 2010 (Getty Images)

Prayers for Pitt great

Pitt football legend Chris Doleman is battling cancer. He recently had surgery and is trying to fight his way back.

Doleman's story was chronicled at TwinCities.com .

There's some good news from Doleman:

"If you got this kind of cancer 10 years ago, there was no recourse for you," Doleman said. "It was a closed story. … The (doctors) thought (the surgery) was successful. But it's been a grind. I have spent a lot of time sleeping. That's the only time that your brain can really heal."

Over the past month, Doleman has been feeling better day by day while undergoing physical therapy. He has played golf three times since his surgery, TwinCities.com reported.

Ex-Viking Chris Doleman acknowledges the crowd during a ceremony honoring the All Mall of America Field team during halftime of a game in 2013 (AP)

PSU offensive coordinator profiled

For Penn State fans, ESPN.com did a profile piece on new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

He has the huge task of replacing Joe Moorhead...and Saquon Barkley. Among others.

A man named Brady

Congrats to Robert Morris Hockey all-time leading scorer Brady Ferguson.

He's with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL now. And he just picked up his first pro point, a secondary assist on this goal.