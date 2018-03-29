Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates' Opening Day game vs. Tigers rained out, moved to Friday
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Pirates think they can improve; Le'Veon Bell might be insane; Jeff Capel was worth searching for

Tim Benz | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
The Chicago White Sox take batting practice during a baseball workout, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The White Soxe face the Kansas City Royals on opening day Thursday. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Rumor has it, today is Opening Day for the Pirates and the rest of Major League Baseball.

I have to actively remind myself of that.

Is that bad?

I think that's bad.

Well, that's probably indicative of the low level of optimism that exists for the Pirates this year. But don't tell that to Clint Hurdle. Find out why there's at least hope for today, and maybe beyond, in our What to Watch calendar .

You'll find a preview of tonight's important Penguins game against New jersey and some other MLB highlights there too.

I had a bit of meltdown about the Penguins, and Le'Veon Bell's latest moronic contract demands in our daily podcast .

Also in the podcast, I sing the praises of Pitt for salvaging their coaching hire by snagging Duke assistant Jeff Capel. I get even more in depth on that topic in my daily column .

If you want to see all of Capel's introductory press conference, I posted the entire video in "First Call" , along with the NFL Network story about Bell's $17 million contract request, and Mike Rupp's proposed solution for the Penguins' blue line.

Did I mention it's Opening Day?

If it gets rained out, can the Pirates just call it a tie so we know they won't be worse than 0-161-1?

