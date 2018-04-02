Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Rising trade tensions are sinking U.S. stocks
What to watch: Pirates bring 3-0 record back to Pittsburgh for home opener

Tim Benz | Monday, April 2, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
The grounds crew work on the field at PNC Park on Monday, March 26, 2018, in preparation for the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 2, against the Minnesota Twins in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
What to Watch on April 2? How about Opening Day at PNC Park, crowning a national champion in college hoops and hockey highlights.

Home opener: Pirates vs. Twins, 1:05 p.m.

We've gone from wondering if Pirates Opening Day tickets were going to sell out to wondering if the Pirates are going to start selling World Series tickets.

That's what a season-opening sweep will do.

The Pirates won all three games on the road to start the season in Detroit. Now they come back to Pittsburgh to open the home schedule at 1:05 p.m. against the Twins.

You know, the team the Pirates are supposed to be this year. The team no one thought could possibly make the playoffs, then they do.

Well, we'll see how that goes. And we'll see what the weather is after snow and sleet in parts of Western Pennsylvania overnight.

Jameson Taillon gets the start. A familiar face — Lance Lynn — pitches for Minnesota. He's spent the last six years in the National League Central as a Cardinal. He was 11-8 with 3.43 ERA last year in St. Louis.

He's had a checkered history against the Pirates. Lynn is just 7-7 lifetime with a 5.10 ERA.

After losing the opener in Baltimore 7-0, the Twins won their last two against the Orioles by a combined score of 13-2.

Around MLB

Speaking of the Orioles, they get former Pirate Charlie Morton and the Astros today at 7:30 p.m.

This is Morton's first start since winning Game 7 of the World Series for Houston.

The power-packed Yankees have their home opener against Tampa. Only the White Sox and Twins (7) have more homers in the American League so far than New York (6).

The Brewers and Nationals are the only other teams to start 3-0. Milwaukee has its home opener against St. Louis at 2:10 p.m. Washington is at Atlanta at 7:35 p.m.

Around the NHL

As of now, the Penguins are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 96 points, that's two points in front of Columbus and Philadelphia who are tied for third with 94. Washington has clinched the division after Sunday's win over the Penguins .

New Jersey in eighth place overall and fifth in the Metro with 93. Washington plays St. Louis tonight.

Columbus, Philly, and the Devils are all idle with the Penguins on Monday. But they all play Tuesday.

Villanova vs. Michigan, NCAA championship, 9:20 p.m.

The NCAA Tournament ends tonight. Villanova plays Michigan for the title.

It's on TBS at 9:20 p.m. The Wildcats are a seven-point favorite over the Wolverines.

