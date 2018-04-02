Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Rising trade tensions are sinking U.S. stocks
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Fan yells 'overrated' as Bryce Harper bombs 2nd HR of game; why was Malkin so mad?

Tim Benz | Monday, April 2, 2018, 6:30 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Today in "First Call," we look at Bryce Harper's mammoth homer, why Evgeni Malkin was so mad, an NCAA Tournament hero, Gerrit Cole's debut with the Astros and more.

No, he's pretty good, actually

Timing is everything in sports.

As an athlete, and as a fan.

In this moment, Bryce Harper showed great timing, a Cincinnati fan did not.

Listen to the very beginning of this clip. You can clearly hear a fan yell "Overrated" right before Harper clocks his second home run of the game.

Nice call, pal. Smarts like that in Cincy lead people there to root for Vontaze Burfict.

Overrated? If that's overrated, gimme a big spoonful. Harper will likely be close to 200 career homers by the end of this year. He's only 25.

Already, Harper has been rookie of the year and MVP. If that's "overrated," what do we call Andy Dalton?

By the way, how empty was that stadium in Cincy? That guy didn't even really scream and you could hear him cleanly.

I won't throw stones from my glass house though. We'll see games like that at PNC Park for sure this year.

Don't bother Geno while he is 'busy'

Evgeni Malkin got a game misconduct late in the third period during the Penguins' 3-1 loss to Washington on Sunday.

He flipped T.J. Oshie's stick into the Washington bench. They mucked it up. And while that was happening, Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov starts chirping at him mid-fight.

That really ticked off Malkin.

As he was being escorted off the ice, Malkin tried to fight Kuznetsov, but the officials wouldn't allow it.

Why was Geno so mad?

He explained after the game .

"I'm upset he starts to talk to me. Because ... I'm busy. I'm, like, Oshie grabbed my neck. It's a little bit tough for me. And he stays right on my shoulder and he speaks to me. I didn't understand what's going on. I think it's not right."

Malkin's English has advanced from basically nothing, to the point that he is almost turning into a vocal leader for the team.

But his charm is still in the simplicity of his message.

And, no Geno, no! It's "not right" that someone who would never actually fight you in the first place is yapping at you ... while you're "busy."

We're upset for you as well!

Her name is Arike Ogunbowale

And your clock means nothing to her.

On Friday the Notre Dame junior guard did this to beat UConn in overtime of the national semifinal.

Then she did this on Sunday to win the National Championship over Mississippi State.

She has basically become Bill Mazeroski, dipped in Michael Jordan, served with a side order Adam Vinatieri.

He's done that before?

Perhaps you saw Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson's filthy between-the-legs goal over the weekend.

If you didn't, here it is.

As the Las Vegas Journal-Review reports, it turns out Karlsson has done that before .

Cole's debut

How did Gerrit Cole do in his debut with Houston?

Pretty darn good.

Cole gave up just one earned run in seven innings. He totaled 11 strikeouts. The former Pirate yielded two hits and three walks.

Houston beat Texas, 8-2.

Here's the postgame reaction from him and manager AJ Hinch.

The Yotes got jokes

The Arizona Coyotes may not have many wins.

But they have a sense of humor.

The Western Conference's worst team pulled off the NHL's best April Fools' joke by suggesting Charles Barkley had been hired as a special adviser to general manager John Chayka.

And some people did fall for it.

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper watches a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper watches a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Referee Brad Meier pull the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin away from the Capitals' T.J. Oshie late in the third period Sunday, April 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Referee Brad Meier pull the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin away from the Capitals' T.J. Oshie late in the third period Sunday, April 1, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale hits the game-winning shot with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter under pressure from Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians. Notre Dame won the NCAA championship game 61-58 on April 1, 2018, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale hits the game-winning shot with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter under pressure from Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians. Notre Dame won the NCAA championship game 61-58 on April 1, 2018, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
