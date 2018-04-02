Breakfast with Benz: Le'Veon Bell a villain? It's his own fault; snowy Pirates home opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's Opening Day for Major League Baseball in Pittsburgh. And the Pirates are opening the doors of PNC Park for a 17th time with a 3-0 record after sweeping Detroit.

They may need to sweep the snow off the dugouts to start. But, hey, who is complaining?

We outline the start of Pittsburgh's home calendar in "What to Watch," along with the rest of Major League Baseball's schedule and the NHL slate. I also give you a preview of the NCAA hoops title game.

In "First Call," we show you Gerrit Cole's reaction to his dominant first start with Houston. Plus, Evgeni Malkin describes why he was so mad at the Capitals at the end of last night's loss .

I talk about these topics and more in our Madden Monday Podcast with Mark Madden of 105.9 the X and TribLIVE.

One of the discussion points was Le'Veon Bell's ludicrous "villain" tweet. I tore that apart in my daily column , as well.

Like Bell, I'm just trying to be a hero in this city. You decide which one of us is right.

Or if we are both wrong.