Breakfast with Benz

What to watch: Andrew McCutchen makes debut in San Francisco

Tim Benz | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
San Francisco Giants right fielder Andrew McCutchen makes a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
No Pirates? No Penguins? No more college hoops? No problem. There is a lot on tap for Tuesday.


Cutch's San Francisco debut

Andrew McCutchen makes his home debut as a San Francisco Giant. The former Pirates MVP and his new teammates have their home opener today at 4:35 p.m. vs. Seattle.

Yes, Cutch is off to his typically slow start. He's just 1-for-16 in 2018.

But it's not going well for anyone in San Francisco.

Check out these numbers from Baseball America that show how bad the Giants have been at the plate:

• The Giants scored two runs in their first four games. Both were solo home runs by Joe Panik.

• Evan Longoria is 0-for-15 with five strikeouts.

• Austin jackson is 1-for-12.

Stunningly, the Giants won two of their first four games against the Dodgers. But that's only because they won 1-0 twice. They lost the other two games 9-0 and 5-0.

Tiger at The Masters

According to Bleacher Report , Tiger Woods, Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson will all play in a practice round together at Augusta National today.

Couples and Woods also played together in a practice round yesterday.

Couples makes it sound like Woods has found the Fountain of Youth.

"If you watched him play today, there's not much of a back problem," he said. "He's hitting it a long way, and it looks beautiful. Today wasn't any different than it was 10 years ago when we played. It was pretty awesome."

Now if Tiger can just figure out what to do with that pesky nondisclosure case he's dealing with thanks to an ex-girlfriend.

Oh, Tiger, when will your personal life stop giving us material such as this ?

Penguins back to work

Then Penguins have a practice at 11 a.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

Three other Metropolitan Division playoff contenders face off at 7 p.m. The Devils host the Rangers. The Flyers are at the Islanders. And the Blue Jackets welcome Detroit.

As of now, the Penguins are all alone in second place with 96 points. But the Blue Jackets and the Flyers are both only two points back with 94. So there could be a three-way tie for second place by the end of the night.

The Devils are only three back with 93.

Playoff tickets on sale

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' first two home games of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena go on sale at 10 a.m.

About 2,000 tickets will be available for each game.

Fans are can get tickets at ticketmaster.com. Tickets also will be available at the PPG Paints Arena box office.

Big hoops fan?

Basketball withdrawal now that the tournament is over? Well, there's a huge slate of quality NBA games tonight.

The league took the night off to let the NCAA have center stage for the championship game.

Frankly, Villanova looks like an NBA team anyway.

Tonight, the league schedule comes back in style. At 7 p.m., Toronto is at Cleveland. Boston visits Milwaukee at 8 p.m.

Also at that time Houston welcomes Washington. Plus, Golden State visits Oklahoma City.

All those games feature matchups of current playoff teams.

click me