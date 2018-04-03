Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Tigers still fuming about call vs. Pirates; celebrating Villanova's national title

Tim Benz | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 6:27 a.m.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo celebrates with teammates after defeating Michigan during the 2018 NCAA national championship game Monday, April 2, 2018, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Getty Images
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo celebrates with teammates after defeating Michigan during the 2018 NCAA national championship game Monday, April 2, 2018, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
The Detroit Tigers react after a review of a play was overturned during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Pirates, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Detroit. Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe at home. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Detroit Tigers react after a review of a play was overturned during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Pirates, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Detroit. Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe at home. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Updated 18 hours ago

In today's "First Call," we look at the anger in Detroit, "One Shining Moment," a Penn State star going to the NBA and an inside-the-park home run.

They are still mad in Detroit

You know what New England is to us here in Pittsburgh when it comes to the "surviving the ground" rule?

It appears that's how the Tigers are viewing the replay reversal of Francisco Cervelli's tag on Opening Day.

They are still ticked about it.

As it turns out, Ron Gardenhire informed the media Monday that the league acknowledged to the Tigers that the play shouldn't have been overturned.

"The explanation was they didn't really have conclusive evidence that somebody tagged him," Gardenhire said, according to mlive.com . "Yes, he might have got him. 'We think he got him' is not good enough. In this situation, it has to be definitive. It has to be, 'Yeah, I see him [tag] him.' It's not, 'Well, he looked like he touched his sleeve.' That can't happen. It's got to be conclusive. Obviously it didn't happen."

All that did, though, was bait a response back from Major League Baseball claiming that's not how the conversation went at all.

"The nature of the exchange with the Tigers was that the replay officials made the correct call based on conclusive evidence,'' MLB said. "The video clearly shows the catcher applying the tag on the upper right arm of the runner.''

My gosh! Even Al Riveron didn't have these kinds of problems. The only person he contradicted was himself in his own video.

It's OK to admit you love it

Did Villanova beat Michigan so badly that you actually went to bed before One Shining Moment?

Don't worry. We found it for you.

Yes. It's cheesy. It's corny. It's sappy.

And it's awesome.

If you don't get goosebumps every time, you are dead inside.

Another clean up in Philly?

These shots were posted before One Shining Moment was even over on CBS.

Villanova fans doing what Philly fans do.

I thought they learned how to grease the polls in Philadelphia after the Eagles' Super Bowl win. Did they run out of Crisco or something?

Carr makes it official

Penn State star basketball player Tony Carr has decided to turn pro . If you missed our post on the coverage, we have video of the announcement.

Carr played two years for the Nittany Lions and developed into a pro prospect this season, averaging 19.6 points and 5.0 assists and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

He does plan to hire an agent.

Fox sets Thursday Night Football crew

It looks like Fox will end up presenting its Thursday Night Football games the same way CBS did.

Fox will use its top play by play team of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. That's what CBS and NBC have done in the past.

Initially, Fox was trying to get Peyton Manning as an analyst.

This was above average

Washington's Andre Burakovsky had a nice assist against the Penguins on Easter.

That was nothing compared to this ultra slick move against St. Louis last night.

Pure sorcery.

We have an inside-the-park homer

It was hit by Cleveland's Edwin Encarnacion in Anaheim. If that sounds weird because you thought, "Hey? Isn't Encarnacion kinda slow?"

You're right.

His sprint speed was 420th in Major League Baseball last year. So you know it had to be a strange bounce in the outfield.

It was.

And some outfielder probably screwed up.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me