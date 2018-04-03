Breakfast with Benz: Pirates' early success could continue, but do fans even care?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those Battlin' Buccos! They just can't lose.

OK, that's not true. They'll probably lose an awful lot, very soon. But they have won their first four games to start the season.

I wasn't sure they'd have a four-game win streak all season, yet they've gotten one under their belts already.

So we soak that in on our daily podcast . I tell you why this may actually extend through the first month. We also spend time focusing on the Penguins and their potential Metropolitan Division playoff opponents. Plus, the impact on college basketball from these kids skipping the NCAA for the G-League.

The Pirates home opener was also the focus of my daily column . It was a good game for Pittsburgh, but not necessarily a great day for Pittsburgh baseball. Find out why.

It's quite the visual stimulation in "First Call." We've got an eye popping goal from a Washington Capital not named Alex Ovechkin. A weird MLB inside-the-park homer. The entire "One Shining Moment" montage after the NCAA Tournament and Tony Carr's press conference as he decides to leave Penn State.

Also, "First Call" tells us why the Tigers are still mad about that replay reversal versus the Pirates on Opening Day. They are building quite the stare down with the MLB front office.

And "What to Watch" previews Andrew McCutchen's debut in San Francisco, Tiger Woods' practice round at the Masters and crucial nights in both the Metro Division and the NBA.