First call: Blue Jackets' wild comeback; Mickelson's ugly shirt; OBJ to the Patriots?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

How did Columbus come back? Is OBJ really going to New England now? And what in the world was Phil wearing?

Columbus comeback

When it comes to Penguins fans rooting for Detroit, it takes a little work. But when they are playing against Columbus and the Blue Jackets were about to tie the Pens for second place, clearly that's allowed.

So when Henrik Zetterberg did this, I'm sure many in Pittsburgh applauded.

You can't teach dishes like that. Henrik Zetterberg is a thing of beauty. #DETvsCBJ pic.twitter.com/f0JceCT2n8 — NHL (@NHL) April 4, 2018

But then Artemi Panarin did this ....

Down 4-1 at one point, the @BlueJacketsNHL come back to send it to OT! pic.twitter.com/W6SJ5pjkfe — NHL (@NHL) April 4, 2018

... and the comeback was on.

Wow! Who didn't Panarin beat on that goal? The Zamboni driver? The guy who fires off that stupid cannon?

The Red Wings were up 4-1. Columbus stormed back to tie it 4-4. And this is how CBJ won it in overtime.

From being down 4-1 to a massive comeback. @18Dubois seals the deal in @EASPORTSNHL OT. pic.twitter.com/Dv8Sjs7U26 — NHL (@NHL) April 4, 2018

That was Pierre-Luc Dubois with the game winner.

Gross.

But on the upside, that makes Thursday's game between Pittsburgh and Columbus a lot of fun. It's at 7 p.m. I talked about the Penguins and their Metro Division rivals in our daily Breakfast With Benz column .

I want to ride my bicycle

I'm not sure what the most impressive part of this Ronaldo goal is.

• The accuracy of the kick

• The height on the jump before the kick

• How he got the keeper going in one direction and put it the other way

Take a bow, Cristiano Ronaldo! pic.twitter.com/x2ubbBo94Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 3, 2018

I just know this. If Ronaldo was a hockey, player he'd be Sidney Crosby. And if Sidney Crosby was a soccer player, he'd be Ronaldo.

Phil Phashion

On any given day when you hear that the biggest story on the internet is golf, one of two things is probably running through your mind:

Did Tiger Woods just get a hole in one?

Did Tiger Woods just get put on blast by another Perkins waitress?

Well, yesterday neither was the case.

Instead, it was Phil Mickelson's shirt. For some reason, Mickelson decided play golf in a shirt your dad might wear to your high school play.

Phil Mickelson's button-down dress shirt is generating tons of buzz: https://t.co/urMGC6aFJV pic.twitter.com/9SzeaPx1Rv — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 3, 2018

Needless to say, Twitter had plenty of opinions on his attire.

Which was worse? Mickelson's shirt today or Seinfeld's Puffy Shirt? pic.twitter.com/5J6kA34oEa — GOLF TALK CANADA (@GolfTalkCanada) April 4, 2018

Mickelson ran to the defense of his fashion decisions.

"I just thought I would give it a try. It's a stretchy fabric, it performs well, and I think it looks good, so ...''

You know what it is missing? A dark blue sport coat with gold buttons and a patch. Plus boat shoes with golf spikes.

Sho Time

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani didn't take long to deliver . He homered in his first at-bat in Anaheim.

Shohei Ohtani's first at-bat at Angel Stadium.Gone. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/mU901OKkKZ — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2018

I get the impression he wasn't briefed on the tradition of shunning a guy after he hits his first home run.

Ohtani will pitch in Anaheim Sunday.

Welcome to the Bronx

Oh, New York, you are a fickle mistress, aren't you?

After being a hero for homering in his Yankees debut, Giancarlo Stanton got booed for striking out five times Tuesday.

That may seem harsh, but he did strike out ... uh ... five times.

In his words, via ESPN.com: "I was awful todaYou put up a performance like that, you should get some boos."

Those poor Yankees. What are they gonna do now that Stanton is in a slump?

Oh. They won 11-4 because Didi Gregorious homered twice instead.

That's about right.

Is New England really getting OBJ?

After the trade of Brandin Cooks, the speculation mill is turning as to what the Patriots may do.

Are they trading up for a QB to succeed Tom Brady with the Rams' first-round pick? Are they maybe going to get Rob Gronkowski's replacement?

Or — gasp — is Odell Beckham Jr. going to New England?

NESN is kicking around all sorts of options .