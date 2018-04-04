Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Pressure on Penguins in Metro; Pirates are MLB's only unbeaten team

Tim Benz | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59), Sidney Crosby (87) and Kris Letang (58) fight with Columbus Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin (9), Seth Jones, center, and Boone Jenner (38) as time expires in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Pittsburgh.
What do you want, hockey? Football? Baseball? Golf fashion?

We've got it all.

For the record, I'm with you Phil Mickelson. As I type this I'm wearing a long sleeved, checkered, stretchy shirt right now.

If you didn't see Phil's golf fashion faux pas, it's in "First Call." So is Giancarlo Stanton getting booed at Yankee Stadium, Shohei Otani's debut homer and Columbus' huge comeback.

I get in depth on why the Penguins think all the familiarity they've built up against their Metro Division foes will pay off in the playoffs in my daily column .

The daily podcast features former NFL and college scout Matt Williamson. He just launched a new scouting site . We talked about that, the Steelers offseason, that huge Patriots/Rams trade and quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.

In our "What to Watch" sports calendar , we preview Day 2 at PNC Park and the Masters par 3 competition.

Hopefully Phil will be wearing a Hawaiian shirt to that.

