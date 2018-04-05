Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Tony Finau dislocates ankle, pops it back at Masters; Crosby talks Blue Jackets, playoffs

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 6:34 a.m.
Tony Finau of the United States rolls his ankle as he celebrates his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Ga.
Getty Images
In "First Call" this morning, Sidney Crosby speaks about 12 straight playoff seasons, Ian Cole talks about battling the Penguins and did you see Tony Finau dislocate his ankle? No. Did you REALLY see it?

Here's what went wrong at Augusta

By now, you've probably seen what happened to Tony Finau at The Masters Par 3 contest.

If you missed it, it's not really nice to relive it.

In short, Finau nailed a hole-in-one and when he was celebrating he unfortu….

Aw, who the heck am I kidding. Like I wasn't going to show this!

So he's Bill Gramatica with a club then?

Wait, let's slow that WAY down. Just to make sure we count how many extra steps he took on that apparently dislocated ankle. And I really JUST want to make sure that ankle is good and popped in. How about you?

Last night, Finau seemed optimistic that he'd play during Thursday's round though.

What's he going to do if he wins the tournament? Break his femur?

I discussed this crazy incident, and got a full Masters preview, with Brian Taylor of Real Golf Radio in our daily Breakfast with Benz podcast.

Here's what went right at Augusta

Jack Nicklaus didn't get a hole in one.

But his caddy did.

His caddy also happens to be his grandson , Gary.

Gary didn't dislocate any limbs during his celebration.

Sid speaks

Before Sidney Crosby and his Penguins teammates left for Columbus, I joined a throng of media members speaking with the captain.

Among the topics on the table:

• The enormity of trying for a third straight Stanley Cup

• The changes — or lack thereof — between this year's Columbus team and the one he knew from last year

• Twelve straight years of Penguins playoff appearances

Some of his answers were interesting , particularly what he had to say about the first few games of round one of the playoffs.

Sounds like gaining home ice will be crucial for the Penguins then, especially if they play Columbus.

That puts even more of an importance on tonight's game doesn't it?

Connecting with Cole

Ian Cole spoke as well.

The former Penguins defenseman has been viewed as a very positive addition by Columbus since getting traded to the Blue Jackets as part of the Derick Brassard deal.

No doubt he is eager to play against his former team tonight. But he appears to be keeping his comments close to the vest.

Why is Snoop Dogg congratulating the Capitals?

Come to think of it, why is anyone congratulating the Caps on a playoff appearance? Don't we know how those usually end?

But it's true. Snoop, renowned for being a Steelers fan, also famously busted out a Penguins jersey in Gin N' Juice


And now, for reasons unknown to all of us, the Doggfather is doing video congrats for the Capitals.

Hasn't he also said that he is a Ducks fan, too? And he cut one of these last year for the Predators as well.

Now Alex is Ovechkin is "his nephew."

I'm confused.

We're gonna need a bigger boat

All Pro linebacker Von Miller caught a hammerhead shark.

The shark is probably ticked off about that.

But it appears, not as much as PETA, which is investigating the incident, according to TMZ .

We'll let you click that link to see the photo instead of posting it here.

