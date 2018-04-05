Breakfast with Benz: Penguins playoff preview tonight?; don't criticize fans' choices; Masters preview

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I'll just say it: "First Call" is an absolute must today.

• Great Sidney Crosby and Ian Cole audio before tonight's Penguins-Blue Jackets game

• Slow-motion video of the unreal ankle injury Tony Finau suffered celebrating his hole-in-one during the Par 3 Tournament at The Masters

• And did you see the size of that shark Von MIller caught?!

No, seriously. Those things swim in the water with us. For real.

"What to Watch" previews the Penguins' game in Columbus, another crucial night in the Metro Division, the latest crack at Homer Bailey for the Pirates and a couple of interesting NBA games.

If you want a full preview of The Masters, get it here with Real Golf Radio's Brian Taylor in my daily podcast.

Honestly, just hearing him talk about Tony Finau will make you wince.

And in my daily column, I went off on Pirates fans .

Honestly, I can't take it anymore. Nothing matters to me less than whether or not "Random Dude X" from Peters Township goes to a Pirates game.

So can we collectively stop acting like our stance matters at all to the guy sitting next to us?

Go to the games. Or don't. But please, stop politicizing your opinion. You've got a personal choice to attend.

And I have a personal choice to completely ignore whatever you do.

I'm going to exercise that choice.