What to watch: Penguins' final tuneup before Game 1; Pirates, Cubs seek to avoid snow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins' final tuneup

The Penguins will practice again at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The team welcomes — and I use that word liberally — Philadelphia on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

We'll see if the Penguins have a full complement of players at Tuesday's practice. Carter Rowney is the only player still out with an injury. He hasn't played since March 15.

Derick Brassard made his return to practice Monday. You can read all about that — and see his comments — here.

Brassard was just starting to heat up before he suffered a lower-body injury in the Detroit game March 27. He had a point in his previous six games.

Pirates, Cubs try again

The Pirates will try — again — to squeeze in the Wrigley Field opener. It got snowed out yesterday.

The Cubs' players didn't seem to mind.

Both teams will stick with yesterday's starting pitchers. So it'll be Ivan Nova vs. Tyler Chatwood.

Given the delay of Monday's game, check out these numbers from MLB.com .

"The Pirates now have games scheduled for 13 straight days, with 26 games scheduled for their next 27 days, but they are no strangers to the frigid weather they encountered Monday morning. The game-time temperature was 40 degrees or lower for seven of the Pirates' first nine games this season."

Around MLB

The Yankees and Red Sox play each other for the first of, I believe, 4,386 times this year.

ESPN will, of course, broadcast tonight's game. Let's see how Giancarlo Stanton bounces back from his 0-for-7 day with five strikeouts Sunday.

He'll get booed at Fenway Park. But that's OK. I'm sure he's gotten used to it after his time at Yankee Stadium already.

The Red Sox (8-1) are one of the few teams that have a better record than the Pirates (7-2). They'll pitch Chris Sale against Luis Severino.

Other teams that are up with the Pirates: The Astros are 9-2. The Mets are 8-1. And the Diamondbacks are 7-2.

Arizona pitches Patrick Corbin against Johnny Cueto, Andrew McCutchen and San Francisco. The Astros are at the Twins. And the Mets are in Miami.

Lucky for them.

Sixers record at stake

The one Philadelphia team you may be allowed to root for is the 76ers.

They have Pittsburgh's T.J. McConnell.

They are the best comeback story in sports right now.

After totaling 56 wins the last six years, Philly has 50 this season. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference. And they can set a franchise record win streak with a victory tonight. It'd be 15 in a row.

They'll probably get it. The Sixers are in Atlanta. The Hawks are tied for last place in the East. The game is at 7:30 p.m.

Bengals making moves?

Keep an eye on Cincinnati. The Bengals may be close to signing safety Eric Reid.

Aside from new Steeler Morgan Burnett, whom the Steelers signed, he was viewed as the other top safety in free agency prior to Tyrann Mathieu's release from Arizona.

According to Bengals.com, Reid was in the Queen City yesterday.