First call: Introducing Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez; North America puts sticks out for Humboldt

Name change

If you had told me at the start of the year that any Pirate was changing his name, I would have believed you.

For the sake of anonymity and pride, why wouldn't you?

But, hey, the Pirates are off to a 7-2 start.

So why now?

Well, closer Felipe Rivero is doing just that. He's now, officially, Felipe Vazquez , MLB.com reported. That's his sister's name surname, too. She has become an agent of sorts for Riv ... sorry, Vazquez, finalizing his most recent contract.

Why he had to take his sister's name to do that, I'm not quite sure. But, whatever. It's his name. He can do with it what he wants.

Some other famous name changes in sports?

Lew Alcindor became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Cassius Clay became Muhammad Ali.

Those worked out.

Ron Artest became Metta World Peace and Chad Johnson turned into Ochocinco.

Locally this year, Conor Sheary revealed he was really, uh, Conor Sheary. And Antonio Brown was just "Ronald" for a while.

How long did that last? A weekend?

Heck, Prince became a symbol. So I suppose Felipe Rivero can become Felipe Vazquez.

Mr. Williams, meet Mr. Junis

Remember on Easter Sunday when Clint Hurdle pulled Trevor Williams while Williams was throwing a no-hitter?

Well, Williams almost had some company.

Royals manager Ned Yost said he was considering pulling Jakob Junis in the fifth inning last night while Junis was tossing a no-hitter.

Like Williams though, he was having control problems, hitting three batters and walking two more.

Williams walked five over his six innings pitched in Detroit.

Here's what Yost had to say after the game, via the Kansas City Star. The Royals won 10-0. Junis took the no-hitter into the seventh.

Who has Geno?

Here's an X & O match up to watch in the first-round series between the Penguins and Flyers.

It appears the Flyers wont be deploying Sean Couturier against Evgeni Malkin. Those duties will fall to rookie Nolan Patrick.

Adam Kimelman writes that Patrick is one of the few Flyers that had some success against Malkin defensively this year.

Nolan Patrick hits Evgeni Malkin during a game earlier this season (Getty Images)

Capel can't keep this one

Terrell Brown posted that he'll stay at Pitt. But recruit Bryce Golden says he will be moving on.

According to Pittsburgh Sports Now , the 6-foot-9 forward from Hagerstown, Maryland was one of only two recruits for 2018 under Kevin Stallings. Now he's asked for and received his release from his National Letter of intent.

But last night he released a list of new schools he is considering, including Syracuse, UConn, and Georgetown.

Full-page Fleury

Did you see the NHL.com spread on former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Vazquez?

OOPS.

I meant Marc-Andre Fleury.

If you missed it, you can check it out here. Interesting stuff about some of the challenges thrown at him from his new goalie coach in Vegas, Dave Prior.

By the way, if you want to latch onto to the Golden Knights as your favorite Western Conference team, you can catch them after Penguins-Flyers Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

All of those games start at 10:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Leaving the sticks out

Sometimes a tragedy is so vast, people really don't know how to deal with it.

Especially in case of something so bad, you feel individually saddened even if you have no personal connection to those involved.

So you try to connect in any way you can. Even if it's just a hashtag and a photo.

Up in Canada, such has been the case in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy over the weekend. A bus accident claimed the lives of 15 players and team personnel associated with the Saskatchewan junior hockey team.

People all over Canada, and beyond, joined the #PutYourSticksOut movement. To honor the lost players.

The movement all started with a text to one sportscaster from a friend.

A few twigs out in California, in case they wanted to see the ocean. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/UPr3XxzFVC — Alex Rowland (@Alex_R109) April 10, 2018

When your toddlers say "the boys can have my stick" you do as they say. #PutYourSticksOut pic.twitter.com/zuwLe9ZZpv — Sprinkle Rim Job (@danisu87) April 9, 2018

We are with you in Yorkton pic.twitter.com/gZ96sfZ22G — Carla Lammers (@LammersCarla) April 9, 2018

Just go with it

Some Pittsburghers say, "Pfft! The NBA is nothing but big dunks and individual highlights."

Yeah. So, OK. Here you go.

Did you check out these from the New Orleans game versus the Clippers last night?

First, here's Anthony Davis off the backboard from Rajon Rondo.

This was just NASTY. pic.twitter.com/5KNNPRhnVm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2018

Then there was Sindarius Thornwell completely poster-izing DeAndre Liggins

Sindarius Thornwell just caught a body pic.twitter.com/uWJQR4Eb09 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 10, 2018

For the record, the Pelicans won 113-100. So they clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.