Breakfast with Benz: Penguins need Guentzel to step up; Pirates closer changes name

Welcome to Tuesday's Breakfast with Benz. I'm your host Tim Vazquez.

Has a nice ring to it, no?

Nah? Well, I didn't think I could pull it off, either.

But if you want to read about the name change of Pirates closer Felipe Rivero, you can do it here in "First Call."

We also give you the background behind the #PutYourSticksOut movement to honor those lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and a really in-depth Marc-Andre Fleury post from NHL.com.

Derick Brassard's practice availability and the Pirates' constantly snowed-out schedule are featured items in "What to Watch." So is a newsworthy signing that is looming in the AFC North and a potential record-setting win in the NBA.

Speaking of the NHL, today's daily column is about Jake Guentzel and why the Penguins desperately need him to start scoring now that the playoffs are starting.

I preview the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Penguins and Flyers with Flyers beat reporter Rob Parent in our daily podcast . He has some really frank things to say about the Philadelphia club.

I've got some frank things to say about the Flyers, too.

But they aren't fit for print.