Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Penguins need Guentzel to step up; Pirates closer changes name

Tim Benz | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
Jake Guentzel reacts after scoring a goal during the third period in Game 1 of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena on May 29, 2017.
Getty Images
Jake Guentzel reacts after scoring a goal during the third period in Game 1 of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena on May 29, 2017.

Updated 21 hours ago

Welcome to Tuesday's Breakfast with Benz. I'm your host Tim Vazquez.

Has a nice ring to it, no?

Nah? Well, I didn't think I could pull it off, either.

But if you want to read about the name change of Pirates closer Felipe Rivero, you can do it here in "First Call."

We also give you the background behind the #PutYourSticksOut movement to honor those lost in the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy and a really in-depth Marc-Andre Fleury post from NHL.com.

Derick Brassard's practice availability and the Pirates' constantly snowed-out schedule are featured items in "What to Watch." So is a newsworthy signing that is looming in the AFC North and a potential record-setting win in the NBA.

Speaking of the NHL, today's daily column is about Jake Guentzel and why the Penguins desperately need him to start scoring now that the playoffs are starting.

I preview the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Penguins and Flyers with Flyers beat reporter Rob Parent in our daily podcast . He has some really frank things to say about the Philadelphia club.

I've got some frank things to say about the Flyers, too.

But they aren't fit for print.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me