Breakfast with Benz

What to watch: 5 other Stanley Cup playoff series start; Pirates, Cubs wrap up series

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
The Cubs' Ben Zobrist (18) scores on a wild pitch by Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault (43) during the second inning Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Chicago.

Updated 9 hours ago

Today we look at the one skill the Penguins must master moving forward against Philadelphia, a preview of the NHL schedule for the start of the other five playoff series and Trevor Williams pitching for the Pirates in Chicago. Will the Red Sox and Yankees try to kill each other again? Also, NBA playoff matchups.

One practice before Game 2

After the Penguins' 7-0 romp over Philadelphia, Mike Sullivan's team practices at noon Thursday.

Aside from doing a better job in the defensive zone when a puck magically splits in half, I'm not sure what the Penguins really need to work on.

Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena.

Around the NHL

The Jets and Golden Knights each won Game 1 starts in their respective series.

Thursday night, the other five series begin.

At 7, Tampa hosts New Jersey on the NHL Network while the Maple Leafs visit the Bruins on NBCSN.

USA has the 7:30 start between the Capitals and Blue Jackets in Washington.

The Western Conference top-seeded Predators face-off at 9:30 in Game 1 against the Avalanche on NBCSN.

USA has San Jose in Anaheim at 10:30.

Pirates at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Trevor Williams looks for another strong start today for the Pirates at Wrigley Field against the Cubs at 2:20. He'll be opposed by Kyle Hendricks in the series finale.

In 11⅓ innings pitched, Williams has given up just two earned runs in his first two starts of the year.

Under the sweet, sweet blanket of a Penguins blowout win over the hated Flyers, the Pirates came crashing back to earth Wednesday night in Chicago.

The Cubs slapped the Pirates , 13-5. Javier Baez hit two home runs for Chicago. Steven Brault, Tyler Glasnow and Josh Smoker each yielded four earned runs.

Sean Rodriguez and David Freese homered in the loss.

Rivalry renewed

Everyone knows the Red Sox and Yankees hate each other. That manifested last night at Fenway during a 10-7 New York win.

A controversial second-inning slide from Tyler Austin into former Pirate Brock Holt touched off a benches-clearing incident .

No one got ejected. Things calmed done. Until Boston's Joe Kelly threw at Austin. Then it was on.

Now the two clubs have to face each other again tonight at 7:10 with Boston's Rick Porcello against Sonny Gray of New York.

NBA playoff field

The playoffs are set in the NBA. Here is how Round 1 looks. Let's start in the East:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Meanwhile in the West:

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Bleacher Report gives us a full breakdown and predictions.

I'll go T-Wolves vs. Wizards. Anyone else? No? Really?

Pfft! Live on the edge people!

