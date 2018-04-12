First call: 'Embarrassed,' 'schooled' Flyers shell-shocked after Game 1; Fleury shines for Vegas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

See how Marc-Andre Fleury one-upped Matt Murray, how Philly is looking for answers, another BaseBrawl and an ex-Penguin lights up the Jets' win over the Wild.

How is Philly reacting to blowout loss?

It's not pretty.

As you might expect, Philadelphia is struggling to put lipstick on that pig of a game from the Flyers on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

The memes of the Flyers skating around in the Eagle dog masks don't look as cute today, huh?

The Penguins beat the Flyers , 7-0, and Philly.com isn't trying to sugarcoat that ugly result, saying the Flyers were "embarrassed" and "schooled in every aspect of the game."

Claude Giroux called it "one of the worst games (he) has been a part of," and coach Dave Hakstol made it sound like some of his players were nervous.

He also came off as very unsure of his goaltending situation.

Still Murray and Fleury

As soon as Matt Murray got done pitching his shutout, former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury starting pitching his.

Murray won Game 1 against Philadelphia, 7-0. Vegas didn't give Fleury as much help against Los Angeles. He ended up out-dueling Jonathan Quick, 1-0 , stopping all 30 shots he saw as the Golden Knights won the first playoff game in franchise history.

It looks like Fleury has learned from Sidney Crosby when it comes to the hand-eye coordination skills.

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY SHOWS OFF SOME REALLY INCREDIBLE HAND EYE! pic.twitter.com/CoOjAIG4uS — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) April 12, 2018

The crowd went nuts after Fleury finished the night.

Golden Knights win 1-0. Fleury with 30 saves and this place erupted in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/XxqhguLnel — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) April 12, 2018

Vegas fans are having fun with Fleury's great play.

It was Fleury's 11th playoff shutout, putting him ahead of Ken Dryden and Henrik Lundqvist (10) for sole possession of 11th on the NHL's all-time list.

It's also Fleury's 63rd career playoff win to tie Curtis Joseph for 12th all-time.

Start the Murray-Fleury-in-the-Cup-Final hype now!

Big night for former Penguins

It wasn't just Fleury stepping up last night.

A few other ex-Penguins impacted the Minnesota game in Winnipeg, too.

Matt Cullen scored this goal for the Wild to tie things up at 1-1.

MATT CULLEN SNIPES HOME JORDAN GREENWAY'S PASS TO TIE IT UP AT 1 FOR THE WILD!WPG 1 - 1 MIN pic.twitter.com/FvnNfbSSN0 — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) April 12, 2018

The Wild took the lead on this gorgeous passing play. There were no Penguins involved. But watch Mikael Granlund and Zach Parise go to work.

Zach Parise and Mikael Granlund down the ice... #WPGvsMIN Game Center → https://t.co/Hi7l0IR471 pic.twitter.com/HKP9EAn4Mw — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 12, 2018

The Jets stormed back, though, and won the game thanks to a goal from ex-Penguin Joe Morrow.

This Joe Morrow goal will be a part of @NHLJets history forever. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/St3ZEZfzrb — NHL (@NHL) April 12, 2018

Game 2 is Friday.

Not all bad in Philly

There was some good in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Not that we are entirely happy about that.

But the Sixers are indeed a lovable team, having come from the depths of ineptitude the last few years to suddenly a 52-win team.

Here is how they celebrated last night.

Philadelphia is the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They get Miami in Round 1 of the playoffs.

---

Another MLB fight

In the daily sports calendar, we showed you how the Red Sox and Yankees have to go at it again tonight after fists flew last night.

It wasn't the only brawl of the day.

Nolan Arenado of the Rockies charged Luis Perdomo after Perdomo threw at him.

Not exactly a good look for Perdomo, either. He throws at Arenado, then he throws his glove at him, then back pedals away as fast as he can.

Another Padre threw his glove at somebody, too.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Padres-Rockies game with Nolan Arenado and Luis Perdomo in the center of it. pic.twitter.com/6cItcDc8Td — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2018

Baseball fights are so weak.

I wish Mark McGwire ended up throwing hands with Arenado. It almost happened. Then we would've had something.

This whole incident was retaliation from the night before, when Rockies reliever Scott Oberg hit the Padres' Manuel Margot in the ribs. Margot was put on the 10-day disabled list as a result.