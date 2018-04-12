Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Bask in glory of Penguins' blowout win over Flyers

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
Penguins' fans cheer prior to their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Penguins' fans cheer prior to their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

To start the playoffs on Breakfast With Benz, we told you Jake Guentzel needed to score , Crosby and Malkin were the best tandem we've ever seen in Pittsburgh and Ryan Shazier may just make an appearance at PPG Paints Arena for the postseason.

After last night's Penguins blowout win over the Flyers, how we doin' so far?

Today in the daily column , we bathe in the afterglow of a 7-0 Penguins win over the Flyers. So much went right. So let's soak it all in.

Speaking of that Crosby/Malkin tandem column, I interviewed John Stallworth for it. Hear my conversation with the Steelers legend in our Dr. Phone Fix daily podcast.

Once you were done watching Matt Murray's shutout, you got to watch Marc-Andre Fleury's. We recapped that while also congratulating another former Penguin on his game winner in the Minnesota/Winnipeg game.

And in the daily sports calendar , we talk Pirates-Cubs, look at that Red Sox-Yankees brawl and the NBA playoff bracket.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me