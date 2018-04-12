Breakfast with Benz: Bask in glory of Penguins' blowout win over Flyers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To start the playoffs on Breakfast With Benz, we told you Jake Guentzel needed to score , Crosby and Malkin were the best tandem we've ever seen in Pittsburgh and Ryan Shazier may just make an appearance at PPG Paints Arena for the postseason.

After last night's Penguins blowout win over the Flyers, how we doin' so far?

Today in the daily column , we bathe in the afterglow of a 7-0 Penguins win over the Flyers. So much went right. So let's soak it all in.

Speaking of that Crosby/Malkin tandem column, I interviewed John Stallworth for it. Hear my conversation with the Steelers legend in our Dr. Phone Fix daily podcast.

Once you were done watching Matt Murray's shutout, you got to watch Marc-Andre Fleury's. We recapped that while also congratulating another former Penguin on his game winner in the Minnesota/Winnipeg game.

And in the daily sports calendar , we talk Pirates-Cubs, look at that Red Sox-Yankees brawl and the NBA playoff bracket.