Breakfast with Benz

What to watch: Penguins try to stay strong in Game 2; Pirates look to keep rolling in Miami

Tim Benz | Friday, April 13, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago.
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Chicago.

Today, we break down interesting Penguins trends heading into Game 2 of the Flyers series, golf continuing on after The Masters and the smoking-hot Pirates starting a series against the awful Marlins. Gerrit Cole also makes his third start of the season for Houston.

Penguins vs. Flyers, Game 2, 7 p.m.

Game 2 of the all-Pennsylvania Eastern Conference quarterfinal is tonight. Faceoff is at 7 from PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins were 7-0 winners in Game 1. That was the team's largest margin of victory ever at home in the playoffs.

Some trends to consider:

• Remember how bad the Penguins used to be in Game 2 situations before Mike Sullivan arrived? Well, they've won seven in a row under him. The only Game 2 loss he has suffered was Jeff Zatkoff's second start against the Rangers in 2016.

• Brian Elliott should feel no shame in getting chased by the Penguins. This is the fourth series in a row where the Penguins have forced the opposing goalie to get pulled at least once.

• How have the Penguins been after blowout wins under Sullivan in the playoffs? They blanked New York, 5-0, in Game 4 of 2016. They eliminated the Rangers in Game 5 by a 6-3 final.

After a 6-2 win in Washington last year, the Penguins fell 3-2 in overtime to the Caps at home in Game 3 in the game that Matt Niskanen concussed Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins drilled Ottawa, 7-0, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final last year, only to lose a 2-1 decision in Game 6.

But they defeated Nashville in Game 6 to clinch the Cup last season after pounding the Predators 6-0 in Game 5 here in Pittsburgh.

So 2-2 is the short answer.

Around the NHL

The other NHL games are as follows for Friday night:

Winnipeg looks to take a 2-0 series lead on Minnesota at 7:30 on USA.

And on NBCSN, the Kings try to even their best-of-seven tonight in Vegas after Marc-Andre Fleury pitched a 1-0 shutout in Game One.

If you missed how former Penguins left imprints all over these two series on Wednesday, we wrote about it yesterday .

Pirates at Marlins, 7:10 p.m.

The Pirates open a three-game series in Miami against the Marlins at 7:10 tonight.

Chad Kuhl pitches Friday, followed by Jameson Taillon on Saturday and Ivan Nova on Sunday. They'll be opposed, in order, by Dillon Peters, Trevor Richards and Jose Urena.

At 0-2 with a 5.06 record, Urena is having the best season of that group.

Yes, I said the best. Peters was good in his first start, getting pulled after six scoreless innings. But he gave up nine earned runs in less than three innings last time out.

Miami is 3-9. Only the Reds have a worse record in the National League.

Meanwhile, the Pirates just keep chugging along at 9-3 atop the NL Central. The Mets are the only team with a better NL record at 10-1.

Clint Hurdle had an interesting perspective on Pittsburgh's great start following his team's 6-1 win in Chicago Thursday. Hear it in our daily podcast .

Gerrit Cole on the bump

The Astros host the Rangers at 8:10 p.m. in the battle for Texas. Gerrit Cole starts for the Astros.

The Former Pirate is 1-0 after two starts. His ERA is 0.64. Has only walked three batters while striking out 22. That's just four off the American League lead.

RBC Heritage

Round 2 of the RBC Heritage Golf tournament in South Carolina gets under way.

Rory Sabbatini is your leader at 7-under after one round .

Sabbatini is a minus-7? What is he? A Flyer's defenseman?!

Get it!!!??

Ahem, anyway. John Huh, Billy Horschel, and Matt Kuchar are tied for second at two back.

