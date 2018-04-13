First call: Steelers plan to interview touted tight end; dazzling Stanley Cup goals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, interesting Steelers draft news, taunting Brian Elliott, more goal-scoring magic, Johnny Football's future and a Steeler nemesis gets suspended.

Talking tight ends

According to Tony Pauline of Draftanalyst.com , the Steelers are going to interview one of the best tight ends on the draft board.

That's Dallas Goedert of South Dakota State.

As you can see in the post, the list of interested teams is long. One of them, allegedly, is Baltimore. Pauline says the Ravens and Dolphins may have the most interest in his skills.

Goedert is 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. He's believed by many to be a better blocker than some of the other highly touted, pass-catching tight ends.

Personally, I can't see the Steelers taking a tight end in the first round. Until Le'Veon Bell leaves and unless the wide receivers fall apart, I see tight end as a complementary piece in their offense right now.

And the needs on defense are just too great to ignore.

Also, Penn State's Mike Gesicki may be the better pure pass catcher anyway. You may be able to get a reasonable facsimile of Goedert in the second round with Oklahoma's Mark Andrews if you are so inclined to take a tight end, as well.

Poor Brian Elliott

It doesn't appear that the hockey world — well, at least the hockey world on Twitter — has much faith in Brian Elliott rebounding against the Penguins.

He gave up five goals in Game 1 against Pittsburgh, and some fans appear pessimistic about his chances of doing better in the near future.

Brian Elliot when he sees a shot coming: pic.twitter.com/8e2pehBMOy — Brendan Sherwood (@BrendanBrandon) April 11, 2018

If Brian Elliot cannot secure our border, I will build a wall around our net and Sidney Crosby will pay for it! — PhillySportsTrump (@RealPhillyTrump) April 12, 2018

Go ask Calgary about Brian Elliot, and St. Louis and Ottawa and...wherever he played in Jr? LOL LOL. pic.twitter.com/aROf8ei5IJ — MissFelonyStrutter (@MissStrutter) April 10, 2018

Yet it appears Dave Hakstol is going back to him for Game 2 tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

Despite allowing five goals before being pulled, the Flyers will likely start their No. 1 goalie for Game 2. https://t.co/ZuXIikP6dr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 12, 2018

Good luck with that.

Who did it better?

On Tuesday Night, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin put on a one-up display of goal scoring in Game 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers .

On Thursday, I present for your approval, Filip Forsberg of Nashville ...

*watches this Forsberg goal on repeat, forever* pic.twitter.com/yiyu8wGHhQ — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 13, 2018

... versus Artemi Panarin of Columbus.

#cbj steal home ice advantage from the #allcaps on the back of Artemi Panarin's third point of the night. WHAT. A. GOAL. 4-3 Blue Jackets the final pic.twitter.com/BXEsZUr5Td — SiriusXM NHL Network (@SiriusXMNHL) April 13, 2018

Is there some sort of bracket we can build for these?

Wow! And we are only two days into the playoffs.

In the name of importance, you have to give it to Panarin. His goal beat Washington in overtime to give Columbus a one-game lead.

But in the interest of artistry, man, that Forsberg goal was sweet. It came in a win, too.

I'm gonna have to throw a catfish on this one in favor of the guy from Nashville.

Burfict being Burfict

In my Friday Football Footnotes column , I gave you a couple examples of the Bengals being the Bengals lately.

Well, here's the latest example of Burfict being Burfict.

Troublesome Cincinnati linebacker and noted Steelers boogeyman Vontaze Burfict has been officially suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. He'll miss the first four games of the regular season.

As ProFootballTalk notes, Burfict has been suspended or injured for 33 of the Bengals last 70 games.

Manziel mulls move

No one is paying Johnny Football to play Football. Johnny Football is paying to play football.

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel just finished a pay-for-play spring league in Texas. According to ESPN.com , he was 10 for 16 for 188 yards and an interception, including 8-of-10 for 145 yards in the first half. Manziel added 27 rushing yards on six attempts and two touchdowns.

Now Manziel has to decide by May 16 if he is going to sign a standing offer with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL or wait for an NFL offer.

Take the money now, Johnny. Even if it is in Canadian dollars.