Breakfast with Benz

Breakfast with Benz: Penguins can't repeat Game 1 success, can they?; Steelers interviewing tight end

Tim Benz | Friday, April 13, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Updated 17 hours ago

After a 7-0 blitz of the Flyers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, how can the Penguins top that effort?

They can't. It's impossible.

Doing that to the Flyers is like seeing all the Seven Wonders of the World in one night. I've had friends tell me that it was better than their wedding day or the birth of their kids.

I don't have kids. So I'm just going to assume that's true.

But in our daily podcast today , we preview Game 2 anyway and talk about how the Penguins must be aware of any counter-assault from the Flyers.

There are some really interesting Game 2 trends to watch in this one for Mike Sullivan's bunch. Check them out in our daily sports calendar .

Also, if you click there you'll get a preview of the other NHL playoff games, the Pirates' series against the Marlins and Gerrit Cole's latest start for Houston.

"First Call" shows you some phenomenal playoff goals last night. You can also read up on Johnny Manziel's latest comeback attempt, a new Steelers draft interview of significance, and Vontaze Burfict's latest suspension.

Speaking of the Bengals and Steelers, they were focal points of my daily column as I laid out some "Football Friday Footnotes."

Find out which player is catching the interest of both the Steelers and the Browns. And read why that new idea of ditching kickoffs is even worse than you might think already.

