Breakfast with Benz

First call: Penguins talk Marc-Andre Fleury's insane series; Gerrit Cole lowers ERA to 0.96

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 19, 2018, 6:27 a.m.
Gerrit Cole and Marc-Andre Fleury
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby collides with Flyers goalie Brian Elliott in the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 18, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby collides with Flyers goalie Brian Elliott in the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 18, 2018, at Wells Fargo Center.

Updated 9 hours ago

In Wednesday's "First Call," we gave you the all the eyebrow-raising numbers for Marc-Andre Fleury in his masterful stonewalling of the Kings.

He and his Vegas Golden Knights swept Los Angeles out of the first round Tuesday night, with the former Penguins goaltender twirling a shutout.

Fleury's magnificence in that series was applauded from afar by his former Penguins teammates. NHL.com's Dan Rosen chronicled their reaction here.

Among them was Tom Kuhnhackl.

"That's ridiculous," Kuhnhackl said. "You'd think you give up seven goals in a series you'd be up 3-1 or at least it would be 2-2."

Forsberg flashes again

In Game 1 of the Nashville-Colorado series, remember when Filip Forsberg did this?

Well, last night he did this.

That helped the Predators put Colorado on the brink of elimination with a 3-2 win. Nashville has a 3-1 series lead now.

Duck season!

Wabbit season! Duck season! Wabbit season!

Nope. It's definitely duck season. And the Ducks are done. San Jose finished off a sweep of Anaheim last night with a 2-1 win.

Tomas Hertl got the game-winner.

That means the other team to sweep an opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, get the Sharks in Round 2.

Hot Cole

Gerrit Cole shows no sign of slowing down in Houston. He's now four for four when it comes to turning in quality starts.

In all four of his appearances for the Astros, Cole completed seven innings. In each case he allowed two or fewer runs.

In fact, last night, Cole yielded only one run against the Mariners in Seattle over seven en route to a 7-1 Astros win. He scattered five hits to go along with five strikeouts. The former Pirate has an ERA of just 0.96.

He did get defensive support here though from Derek Fisher who robbed Jean Segura of a home run.

Speaking of homer robbery

This is like seeing a really good movie in early February, right after the nominations for the previous year's Oscars come out.

The movie sort of gets forgotten about before the next award season rolls around.

Here is the baseball highlight version of that little analogy.

In the category of Outfield Catch of the Year, we humbly submit for your approval Atlanta's Ender Inciarte robbing Scott Kingery of a homer over the wall.

Check out the reaction from pitcher Brandon McCarthy.

Simply: "Wow."

