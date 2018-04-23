Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Could Steelers be tempted to draft a QB or OL? Draft Wire's Luke Easterling weighs in

Tim Benz | Monday, April 23, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph passes during Pro Day for NFL football scouts in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Throughout the week leading up to the NFL Draft, I'll be posting a series of Dr. Phone Fix podcasts with Luke Easterling of TheDraftWire.com .

I'm a fan of Easterling's. He is a fun listen when it comes to draft talk because he takes a few risks in his analysis. You'll hear that as we focus on quarterbacks and offensive linemen to start our daily conversations.

LISTEN: Luke Easterling of TheDraftWire.com talks QBs and OL

Easterling loves Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. Does he love him enough to project him to the Browns with the first overall pick? And what does that mean for Saquon Barkley?

We also dive into the prospect of the Steelers selecting a quarterback. Who would it be? And how late can the Steelers get a good one if they are so inclined?

On the offensive line front, the Steelers seem to be in very solid shape there. Is there anyone that may tempt Pittsburgh to add further depth late on Saturday?

He is a fun listen.

Tomorrow, we spend all of our time talking about a very important position group for the Steelers — the secondary.

