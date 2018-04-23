Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: It's the playoffs, so Nick Bonino has arrived; Pirates take an 0-for in Philly

Tim Benz | Monday, April 23, 2018, 7:04 a.m.
The Phillies' Andrew Knapp slides safely into home as Pirates catcher Elias Diaz fields the throw in the fifth inning April 22, 2018, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Getty Images
The Phillies' Andrew Knapp slides safely into home as Pirates catcher Elias Diaz fields the throw in the fifth inning April 22, 2018, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Updated 14 hours ago

In "First Call" today, you can't say EVERYTHING went right in Philadelphia. Greg Hardy has surfaced in another sport. Indiana fans mock Tristan Thompson. And Nick Bonino shines with the Predators.

Minor victories

We talked about the Penguins perfect run through Philadelphia in my daily column . The same can't be said for the Pirates.

In fact, it was the opposite.

The other half of the Turnpike Weekend was a sweep in the other direction. The Phillies took all four games from the Pirates. Yesterday's 3-2 victory by the Phils was the cherry on top of the sundae.

For the weekend set, the Pirates were outscored 18-6. They failed to exceed two runs in any game during the series and have scored two or fewer in eight of their last 10 games.

Clint Hurdle's crew has fallen into third place in the NL Central at 12-10. The club looks to slow its collision course with reality after a fine start to April as it hosts Detroit starting Tuesday.

And then, depression set in

The Tigers have started to play slightly better since the opening series of the year when the Pirates went there and won all three games. Detroit is now 9-11.

Jordan Zimmerman vs. Chad Kuhl will be the pitching matchup in Game 1.

Scary moment

This one could've been a lot worse. Kris Bryant got hit in the helmet yesterday during an at bat in Colorado.

Bryant was unsteady as he left the game in the first inning. German Marquez was the pitcher. After the game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he believed that Bryant was going to be OK.

The Cubs went on to win 9-7 . The last out was a strange one as Chicago won on a reversed call at home plate following a wild pitch where Brandon Morrow tagged out Nolan Arenado.

Sign of the day

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with more drama than they want. They needed a 104-100 win just to get even with Indiana in their first-round playoff series Sunday.

Plus, there is the tabloid sidebar story of Tristan Thompson's alleged affairs behind the back of his celebrity partner Khloe Kardashian.

Pacers fans took advantage of the situation to poke fun at the Cavaliers star.

Bonino, Bonino, Bonino!

Somebody get the Punjabi play-by-play guys ready.

Nick Bonino seems to know it's the playoffs again.

The former Penguin-turned-Predator had a huge game Sunday. He scored a goal and had two assists as Nashville eliminated Colorado in Denver.

Bonino also scored in Game 5.

The Predators next face Winnipeg.

Hardy to UFC

Shunned NFL player Greg Hardy is now in the UFC .

The former Panthers and Cowboys star has won three amateur matches. Now he'll be fighting in the contender series on June 12.

He was arrested on charges of domestic violence in 2014 and for cocaine possession in 2016.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me