First call: It's the playoffs, so Nick Bonino has arrived; Pirates take an 0-for in Philly

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, you can't say EVERYTHING went right in Philadelphia. Greg Hardy has surfaced in another sport. Indiana fans mock Tristan Thompson. And Nick Bonino shines with the Predators.

Minor victories

We talked about the Penguins perfect run through Philadelphia in my daily column . The same can't be said for the Pirates.

In fact, it was the opposite.

The other half of the Turnpike Weekend was a sweep in the other direction. The Phillies took all four games from the Pirates. Yesterday's 3-2 victory by the Phils was the cherry on top of the sundae.

For the weekend set, the Pirates were outscored 18-6. They failed to exceed two runs in any game during the series and have scored two or fewer in eight of their last 10 games.

Clint Hurdle's crew has fallen into third place in the NL Central at 12-10. The club looks to slow its collision course with reality after a fine start to April as it hosts Detroit starting Tuesday.

The Tigers have started to play slightly better since the opening series of the year when the Pirates went there and won all three games. Detroit is now 9-11.

Jordan Zimmerman vs. Chad Kuhl will be the pitching matchup in Game 1.

Scary moment

This one could've been a lot worse. Kris Bryant got hit in the helmet yesterday during an at bat in Colorado.

Bryant was unsteady as he left the game in the first inning. German Marquez was the pitcher. After the game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he believed that Bryant was going to be OK.

The Cubs went on to win 9-7 . The last out was a strange one as Chicago won on a reversed call at home plate following a wild pitch where Brandon Morrow tagged out Nolan Arenado.

. @Cubs challenge call that Nolan Arenado is safe at HP in the 9th; call overturned, runner is out. Powered by @Mitel . pic.twitter.com/jqQvovHuw0 — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) April 22, 2018

Sign of the day

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with more drama than they want. They needed a 104-100 win just to get even with Indiana in their first-round playoff series Sunday.

Plus, there is the tabloid sidebar story of Tristan Thompson's alleged affairs behind the back of his celebrity partner Khloe Kardashian.

Pacers fans took advantage of the situation to poke fun at the Cavaliers star.

Sign Of The Night: In Indiana tonight for Pacers-Cavs Game. pic.twitter.com/9n1Ro3ZXgF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 23, 2018

Bonino, Bonino, Bonino!

Somebody get the Punjabi play-by-play guys ready.

Nick Bonino seems to know it's the playoffs again.

The former Penguin-turned-Predator had a huge game Sunday. He scored a goal and had two assists as Nashville eliminated Colorado in Denver.

Nashville Predators goals by Nick Bonino (2) with assists by Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Ellis. #GoAvsGo 0 #StandWithUs 4 #COLvsNSH pic.twitter.com/aH7meb32sd — TRSN Denver (@TRSNDenver) April 23, 2018

Bonino also scored in Game 5.

The Predators next face Winnipeg.

Hardy to UFC

Shunned NFL player Greg Hardy is now in the UFC .

The former Panthers and Cowboys star has won three amateur matches. Now he'll be fighting in the contender series on June 12.

He was arrested on charges of domestic violence in 2014 and for cocaine possession in 2016.