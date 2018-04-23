Why the Blue Jackets are a better Round 2 matchup for the Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After winning 8-5 in Philadelphia on Sunday , the Penguins have advanced to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs.

The Flyers are onto the golf course.

Who would you prefer to see as the Penguins' opponent in Round 2?

Who would you rather see the #Pens play in Round Two? — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) April 23, 2018

No, I didn't vote in my own Twitter poll. Total faux pas, am I right?

But if I did, I would've voted for the Blue Jackets. I think that's the best possible path for the Penguins to take.

Here are a few reasons why:

Home-ice advantage

The Penguins would have it over Columbus. They wouldn't have it over Washington.

Granted, home ice hasn't meant much in these playoffs. The Penguins won all three games in Philadelphia. Have we mentioned that already ? Philadelphia won twice in Pittsburgh.

It took until Game 5 of the Blue Jackets-Capitals series for either team to win at home. Los Angeles couldn't win a home game. Neither could Anaheim.

Furthermore, the Penguins have won a Game 7 twice in Washington en route to a pair of Stanley Cup titles in the Sidney Crosby-Alex Ovechkin era.

Still, I'd rather have home ice than not.

Hidden vigorish

At some point — some point — Washington has to beat the Penguins in a playoff series.

The Penguins have won nine playoff series in 10 previous meetings against the Capitals, including seven straight.

That streak has to end eventually. Doesn't it?

Like many confident Pittsburgh hockey fans, I'd bet against that occurring this spring, too. But with each passing year, I feel as if the other shoe is going to drop eventually.

Meanwhile, when it comes to having the Penguins "stuck in their heads," Columbus may be in the early stages of what the Capitals have been enduring for over two decades.

The Jackets made the postseason only three times prior to 2018. They have yet to win a series. Their two most recent trips — 2014 and 2017 — ended with first-round playoff defeats at the hands of the Penguins.

I've seen all three chapters of "Pens vs. Caps: The Sid vs Ovi Years!" Unlike most movie trilogies, the sequels in this one have all held up to the original.

Let's not tempt fate with one more spinoff.

Regular-season results

The Penguins have simply played better against Columbus this year. They won all four regular-season contests between the clubs.

Sure, three were decided in overtime or a shootout. But the Penguins only split the regular season series with Washington, 2-2.

Goaltending

Neither Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky nor Washington netminder Braden Holtby are very good against the Penguins.

Holtby's highest Eastern Conference goals-against average is against the Penguins (2.90). He's 5-8 against the Pens the last two years in the playoffs, allowing 33 goals in 13 games.

But Bobrovsky has been worse against them. He gave up five goals in a 10-3 loss back in 2012 as a Flyer.

Then, combined between 2014 and 2017 as the Blue Jackets goalie in the playoffs, he went 3-8 against the Penguins. His goals-against average in those games was 3.18 in 2014 and 3.88 last year. His save percentage dropped from .908 to .882.

Plus, if the Penguins get to Holtby and knock him out, he'll be replaced by Philipp Grubauer. Based on the way Grubauer played on April 1 at PPG Paints Arena — stopping 36 of 37 shots — I don't think Penguins skaters want to see him as "Plan B."

Do I have faith the Penguins will beat either potential opponent? I do.

Do I think the path will be easier to the Eastern Conference Finals through Columbus than Washington? Again, yes I do.

Am I rooting for a Penguins-Blue Jackets series just so I can make a return visit to get the giant hamburger at Thurman's in German Village? Guilty as charged.

We'll see if I get my wish and — based on the Twitter poll — you get yours as well Monday night at 7:30. If the Blue Jackets win at home, they'll force a Game 7 back in Washington.

If they lose? Well I'm sure I can find a good burger in Washington somewhere, too.