Cornerback with a 'Revis-like' trait might be available for Steelers in draft

Throughout the week leading up to the NFL Draft, I'll be posting a series of Dr. Phone Fix podcasts with Luke Easterling of TheDraftWire.com .

On Monday, we talked about quarterbacks and offensive linemen .

Today, we discuss players in the secondary.

I don't think the Steelers will take a cornerback in the first round. Healthy versions of Joe Haden and Cam Sutton will help there.

Some people are still fixating on that position, though. Maybe it's habit since we've been begging Kevin Colbert to address it for so long. We forget that he has in recent years.

There are two that I love if the Steelers decide to go that route. One of them, Iowa's Josh Jackson, will probably be gone. But Colorado's Isaiah Oliver may be there.

He is getting Darrelle Revis comparisons in one specific area. Find out what it is.

Safety may be a real point of interest in the Steelers draft room, especially if they are as down on Sean Davis as some people keep saying. Easterling gives us some names to remember at pick 28 when the Steelers pop up on the board.

We also talk about some local college prospects at safety such as Troy Apke, Marcus Allen, and Jordan Whitehead.