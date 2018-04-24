Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Cornerback with a 'Revis-like' trait might be available for Steelers in draft

Tim Benz | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver runs the 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver runs the 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Updated 7 hours ago

Throughout the week leading up to the NFL Draft, I'll be posting a series of Dr. Phone Fix podcasts with Luke Easterling of TheDraftWire.com .

On Monday, we talked about quarterbacks and offensive linemen .

Today, we discuss players in the secondary.

LISTEN: The Draft Wire's Luke Easterling talks secondary

I don't think the Steelers will take a cornerback in the first round. Healthy versions of Joe Haden and Cam Sutton will help there.

Some people are still fixating on that position, though. Maybe it's habit since we've been begging Kevin Colbert to address it for so long. We forget that he has in recent years.

There are two that I love if the Steelers decide to go that route. One of them, Iowa's Josh Jackson, will probably be gone. But Colorado's Isaiah Oliver may be there.

He is getting Darrelle Revis comparisons in one specific area. Find out what it is.

Safety may be a real point of interest in the Steelers draft room, especially if they are as down on Sean Davis as some people keep saying. Easterling gives us some names to remember at pick 28 when the Steelers pop up on the board.

We also talk about some local college prospects at safety such as Troy Apke, Marcus Allen, and Jordan Whitehead.

Related Content
Could Steelers be tempted to draft a QB or OL? Draft Wire's Luke Easterling weighs in
Throughout the week leading up to the NFL Draft, I'll be posting a series of Dr. Phone Fix podcasts with Luke Easterling of TheDraftWire.com. I'm ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me