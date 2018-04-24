First call: Bennie Cunningham's best moment as a Steeler; Gerrit Cole implicated in pine tar talk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, we honor a former Steeler of the 70s, look at a controversy involving Gerrit Cole and the lone Game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Bennie Cunningham's finest hour

Another Super Steeler of the 70s has died far too young.

Former tight end Bennie Cunningham died after a battle with cancer. He was 63.

If you are a football fan roughly 35 years-of-age or older, you may remember the "Alcoa Can't Wait Fantastic Finishes."

This segment used to get played at the two-minute warning of every broadcast. The one I remember getting the most air time, even beyond the Immaculate Reception, was Cunningham's famous Flea Flicker catch in Week 4 of 1978 to beat the Browns in overtime.

If you don't remember it, check it out here. It's the second play of the three.

This was my earliest understanding of how one of the most important orders of the universe works: that somehow, some way, the Steelers should always beat the Browns. And if they do, all will be right with the world.

Cunningham went on to win the first of his two Super Bowl rings that year. He and Elbie Nickel were the two Steelers at tight end named to the all-time time team during the club's 75th anniversary season of 2007.

Gerrit Cole controversy

Former Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole suffered his first loss of the season in Houston. It was a 2-0 decision in Anaheim.

Cole was good again. He allowed two runs, but he managed eight strikeouts and walked only two in seven innings.

Cole's ERA still sits at an impressive 1.28.

Cole has been dragged into a bit of a controversy. ESPN's Buster Olney recently posted a story about pitchers using pine tar to get a better feel on the ball. It's an issue that was raised when Michael Pineda of the Yankees got busted for using it against the Red Sox back in 2014.

He was suspended 10 games.

That hasn't dulled the debate. As Olney chronicles, a recent social media conversation suggested Cole was using pine tar to get increased spin rate.

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer saw the conversation and chimed in about how effective pine tar can be in that regard.

So he didn't accuse Cole. But when someone else did, he amplified the conversation.

My fastball is about 2250 rpm on average. I know for a fact I can add 400 rpm to it by using pine tar. Look how much better I would be if I didn't have morals... pic.twitter.com/o62kWkxWAy — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) April 11, 2018

There have long been reports that Bauer and Cole , former UCLA teammates, don't like each other. So this isn't stunning.

It's also not the first time Astros pitchers have been connected to a pine tar controversy.

Stats about Steelers schedule

I'm not the only one warning people that the Steelers schedule may be more difficult than it looks on paper.

As I outlined in the hours after the NFL schedules were released, no one should pay attention to the Steelers' seemingly easy strength of schedule. That .477 opponent winning percentage is misleading because the Browns counted 0-32 against it, given that they went 0-16 a year ago and the Steelers play them twice.

Plus, there are some intangible disadvantages of the Steelers having to play so many night games and travel to destinations such as Oakland and Denver — historic black holes for them.

Beyond that thought, the stats gurus at FiveThirtyEight.com lend some more in-depth numeric credibility to that claim.

Their number crunchers say four of the Steelers' opponents are ranked in the top five when it comes to projected win total increase. And the Steelers are projected to have the second biggest drop in wins: from 13 to between 10 and 11.

We've got a Game 7

Every other series let us down.

But thanks to Toronto's win last night , the Maple Leafs have forced a Game 7 against the Bruins.

It appeared Boston would make short work of the Leafs, having beaten them three times in the first four games.

But a Toronto victory in Game 5 and a win last night have forced a winner-take-all-match Wednesday in Boston.