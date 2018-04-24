Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Alex Ovechkin 'can't wait' to see Penguins in 3rd straight playoffs

Tim Benz | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, talks with Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) after Game 7 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Washington. The Penguins won 2-0. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, talks with Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) after Game 7 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal, Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Washington. The Penguins won 2-0. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Updated 15 hours ago

Here we go again.

About two-thirds of Pittsburgh hockey fans are less-than-thrilled today, apparently.

The Penguins probably would have been better off playing Columbus in the Eastern Conference semifinals instead of Washington.

But that's not going to happen now that Washington eliminated Columbus with a 6-3 win in Game 6 on Monday. So that means the Jackets lost despite John Tortorella's ironclad guarantee.

Well done, Torts.

One guarantee hockey fans can feel comfortable making is that the Blue Jackets will never make it beyond the first round of the playoffs. They haven't done so since the franchise's inception in the 2000-01 season.

Another guarantee has been that the Capitals will figure out a way to lose to the Penguins in the playoffs. That's happened seven consecutive times, dating to 1995. All five Penguins Stanley Cup runs have had a stop in D.C., including the last two years.

But give credit to the Capitals for responding big time in the first round this year. Washington lost the first two games against Columbus at home. Then they swept the next four games to close out the series.

After backstopping that streak, it appears Braden Holtby is the chosen one again between the pipes for Washington. Expect to see him when the series starts in Washington, despite his recent struggles against the Penguins.

The schedule for the series has not yet been released.

Holtby's highest goals-against average in the Eastern Conference is against the Penguins (2.90). He's 5-8 against the Penguins the last two years in the playoffs, allowing 33 goals in 13 games.

Alex Ovechkin came up big for the Capitals on Monday. He had two goals in the clinching game.

Wait, what was that?! "Can't Wait!" Did Alex Ovechkin just channel Bart Scott before the 2010 AFC Championship Game?

Scott went on to have two whole tackles that day. Two. Impressive. And the Jets allowed the Steelers to have the ball for 34 minutes.

Seems about right. The Caps and Jets have similar track records when it comes to screwing up big postseason situations. The Jets at least do have ONE title, though.

It took a Western Pa. guy to do it however.

Let's see if Ovechkin can pull of that fur coat look before he makes anymore guarantees . Although I will say this: His was better than Tortorella's.

Related Content
Penguins, Capitals meet in playoff showdown for 3rd straight year 
For the third consecutive season, the matchup is the same. It's hammer vs. nail in the Metropolitan Division finals. Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals as ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me