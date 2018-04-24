Alex Ovechkin 'can't wait' to see Penguins in 3rd straight playoffs

Here we go again.

About two-thirds of Pittsburgh hockey fans are less-than-thrilled today, apparently.

Who would you rather see the #Pens play in Round Two? — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) April 23, 2018

The Penguins probably would have been better off playing Columbus in the Eastern Conference semifinals instead of Washington.

But that's not going to happen now that Washington eliminated Columbus with a 6-3 win in Game 6 on Monday. So that means the Jackets lost despite John Tortorella's ironclad guarantee.

The John Tortorella guarantee pic.twitter.com/m8fOYuYKAu — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 21, 2018

Well done, Torts.

One guarantee hockey fans can feel comfortable making is that the Blue Jackets will never make it beyond the first round of the playoffs. They haven't done so since the franchise's inception in the 2000-01 season.

Another guarantee has been that the Capitals will figure out a way to lose to the Penguins in the playoffs. That's happened seven consecutive times, dating to 1995. All five Penguins Stanley Cup runs have had a stop in D.C., including the last two years.

But give credit to the Capitals for responding big time in the first round this year. Washington lost the first two games against Columbus at home. Then they swept the next four games to close out the series.

After backstopping that streak, it appears Braden Holtby is the chosen one again between the pipes for Washington. Expect to see him when the series starts in Washington, despite his recent struggles against the Penguins.

The schedule for the series has not yet been released.

Holtby's highest goals-against average in the Eastern Conference is against the Penguins (2.90). He's 5-8 against the Penguins the last two years in the playoffs, allowing 33 goals in 13 games.

Alex Ovechkin came up big for the Capitals on Monday. He had two goals in the clinching game.

What's more amazing? The fact that Ovechkin keeps getting so wide open from exactly the same spot on the power play whenever he wants?

Or the fact that teams actually allow him to get that wide open on the power play whenever he wants?

After all, he's scored only 800 or 900 goals from that precise spot on the ice during power plays over the years.

Seriously, watch it again. The defender closest to him for Columbus is No. 10, Alexander Wennberg. He looks over his shoulder at Ovechkin six times during the one sequence alone before the pass goes there.

If you are going to check that often, just go out there and deny the pass and the shot. You know the puck is going to that spot anyway. If you give Ovechkin that much space, the puck is going to be in your net by the time you can react.

Which is, well, precisely what happened.

During his on ice interview afterwards, Ovechkin was asked about facing the Penguins for a third straight year.

Wait, what was that?! "Can't Wait!" Did Alex Ovechkin just channel Bart Scott before the 2010 AFC Championship Game?

Scott went on to have two whole tackles that day. Two. Impressive. And the Jets allowed the Steelers to have the ball for 34 minutes.

Seems about right. The Caps and Jets have similar track records when it comes to screwing up big postseason situations. The Jets at least do have ONE title, though.

It took a Western Pa. guy to do it however.

Let's see if Ovechkin can pull of that fur coat look before he makes anymore guarantees . Although I will say this: His was better than Tortorella's.