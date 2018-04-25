If Steelers don't get ILB in Round 1, pass-rush options may exist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We've written extensively about it: The Steelers have a gigantic task on their hands. They have to replace injured star linebacker Ryan Shazier .

Can they do it in the draft this year? Mel Kiper says they can by taking Alabama's Rashaan Evans. I'd love that. But is it feasible?

And speaking of feasibility, what would it take for the Steelers to trade up for Roquan Smith of Georgia or Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech?

We talk about all these topics surrounding the high-profile inside linebackers and the rest of the front seven with Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire in our daily NFL Draft Week podcast from DrPhoneFix.com .

LISTEN: The Draft Wire's Luke Easterling talks about high-profile linebackers

Now then, what if those top three guys are off the board and the Steelers stay away from Leighton Vander Esch of Boise State because of his neck concerns? We find out if there is another inside linebacker with a first-round grade.

If it's me, and the Steelers don't get an inside linebacker, I go for a pass rusher. I think their sack total last year was bloated.

But Luke sounds pessimistic as it relates to the level of draft talent on the edge in 2018.

Tomorrow, we conclude with a look at the running backs and pass catchers on offense.